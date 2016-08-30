Beermen, Bolts eye seat in quarterfinals

MERALCO and San Miguel Beer clash for a quarterfinal seat, while GlobalPort tries to extend its winning streak to four games as it battles leader TNT Katropa in a crucial doubleheader in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts (5-3) and Beermen (5-2) face off in the main game at 7 in the evening while the streaking Batang Pier (3-4) battle the Katropa (6-1) in the opener at 4:15 p.m.

Meralco is coming off back-to-back wins, the last against NLEX, 101-95, behind the 31-point explosion of import Allen Durham.

“It was a total team effort of our team,” said Bolts Head Coach Norman Black, who is still hoping that veteran guard Jimmy Alapag could join them in the final stretch of the elimination phase.





“It’s important for us to have him (Alapag). His leadership when we make it to the playoffs,” Black added. Alapag is nursing a calf injury.

Meralco is expected to have a tough battle against San Miguel, which is also coming off a huge 106-103 escape over Alaska to get back on track for a quarterfinal seat.

“We have been working in practice to prepare for San Miguel because we must keep winning to keep pace for the twice-to-beat advantage,” Black said.

Reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo carried the Beermen against the Aces, exploding for 37 points with import Arizona Reid sitting out the match due to an injury.

“It was a huge win for us. Every player is challenged. We don’t rely on anyone,” said San Miguel Head Coach Leo Isaac, who is parading Michael Singletary as a substitute import. Singletary last suited up for Barako Bull.

GlobalPort, meanwhile, hopes to sustain its streak against the Katropa, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped by Mahindra, 104-107.

After starting the tournament with four straight losses, Batang Pier won their last three assignments, including a 101-99 squeaker against Rain or Shine last week in Legazpi City.

Terrence Romeo had 33 points to carry the Batang Pier past the Elasto Painters but the wards of Head Coach Johnadel Cardel needed the heroic of Anthony Washington to steal the victory.