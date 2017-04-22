Young actor likens marathon run to life

GERALD Randolph Anderson believes sports is a positive force on people regardless of their status in life.

Sports can inspire people to hurdle the challenges in the bigger game called life, the 28-year-old actor said.

Fresh off his first 42-kilometer run at a recently concluded marathon in Los Angeles, Anderson likens the grueling race that originated in Greece to his life experiences.

“The marathon is like my life,” Anderson said in a news briefing on March 25 in Quezon City. “For sure, challenges will be there but you must continue to persevere.”

Anderson, the country’s representative to the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, was among the thousands who finished the race. He finished with a time of four hours, 25 minutes and two seconds.

Now taking a break from his training routine, Anderson admitted joining the marathon was not a walk in park, no pun intended. He told reporters it was quite tough when he experienced “hitting the wall” or sudden exhaustion.

Amazing

CROSSING the finish line was a shining moment for Anderson, but that feat did not come easy, especially at the 35th km. “I prayed, asked the Lord to help me get there,” Anderson said. “I also asked my legs not to give up.”

He was proud upon reaching the finish line. Looking back, he said it was really a long run.

“It was an amazing experience. Running with different people from different parts of the world gave me an emotional high,” Anderson said.

“I love the community because of the camaraderie and support given to each other by the participants.” He said he was also inspired by the support of the people and his sponsor.

After his surreal experience in the LA Marathon, Anderson is looking forward to join the next race. “I want to surpass my performance next time.”

Aside from promoting a healthy lifestyle, Anderson noted marathon and other form of sports can help people develop a positive frame of mind.

Established in 1986, the LA Marathon is one of the largest marathons in the US with over 18,000 participants. This year’s marathon saw runners race from Dodger Stadium across Los Angeles to a scenic finish just steps from the Santa Monica Pier.