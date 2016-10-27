Yangon group hopes to preserve heritage of Myanmar’s biggest city

YANGON, Myanmar—A Yangon historic-preservation group says Myanmar’s largest city and commercial capital is facing its “last best chance” to save many crumbling architectural treasures dating back to the days when Myanmar was the British colony of Burma.

The Yangon Heritage Trust recently proposed a heritage strategy for Yangon, outlining a vision for making the Southeast Asian city more livable, modern and affordable while preserving its unique landmarks and neglected green spaces.

Yangon, the former capital, has been razing old buildings, as it widens roads and builds flyovers to help ease massive traffic congestion. Property developers are rushing in. A few of the many colonial structures in the downtown area have been restored to their past glory, but most are crumbling, paint blackened or peeling, turrets topped with emerald tufts of grass and bushes. Others are moldering away behind walls, engulfed by jungle.

“The city is at a tipping point and, without action, Yangon may become another of the region’s urban disaster zones,” the Yangon Heritage Trust said in its report, alluding to cities, like Singapore, that have lost most of their beautiful older buildings. It argues that making the city more livable is crucial to its future competitiveness.



