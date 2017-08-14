Wright leads Philippines past Qatar to stay undefeated

BEIRUT (FIBA Asia Cup 2017) – The Philippines topped Group B with a 80-74 win to hold off a relentless Qatar on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Wright had 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter to get the Philippines off to the start they needed and hit huge baskets throughout, as his squad finished the Group Phase at 3-0.

The Philippines were hot from beyond the arc, knocking down nine of their fifteen triples in the first half in front of a raucous crowd to remain in control.

Qatar kept on fighting, led by Mansour Elhadary, and got back within five in the fourth but were unable to get over the hump, thanks in large part to the play of Wright.

Cruz added 13 points for the Philippines, whilst Elhadary had 23 points and 6 assists for Qatar, and Saad finished with 18.

Fiba.com