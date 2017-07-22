‘Worrisome’ delay: How long would govt forces take to neutralize, or drive away, terrorists still entrenched in Marawi?

Security forces battling the Maute-ISIS group in Marawi City have recommended to President Duterte the extension of martial law in Mindanao, pushing for another five months more to end the terrorist group’s violent foray into the already devastated city.

The new deadline in December, according to Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo M. Año, should allow the soldiers to complete their ongoing operations in the city, which has been occupied by local and foreign terrorists since May 23.

“What we are going to address here is all the terrorist groups that supported this rebellion staged in the city by the Maute-ISIS group. Their forces are still there…so we can see that it is still far from over,” Año said early this week.

“If we are going to fix this, we have to fix it once and for all,” the top military chief added, whose mandatory retirement from the service is in October.

With the past deadlines set by the military in crushing the Maute-ISIS Group having missed their sole and repeated objective, skepticisms have arose whether the police and the military, this time, could meet their mission within the new time frame.

‘Broken promises’

When Marawi was occupied by the band of local and foreign terrorists in May, the military has confidently declared that the rebellion would be over within a month, or before the country celebrated its Independence Day on June 12.

The deadline came and the celebration was observed with fighting in Marawi still raging at its fullest.

On three other occasions, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana also set time frames, but all the three deadlines were not met.

And for the fourth time, Lorenzana expressed hope that the dragging Marawi operation would be finished before the Commander in Chief will speak before Congress on July 24, wherein he would face the nation for his State of the Nation Address.

But by that time, when President Duterte ascends to the podium on Monday, the billowing smoke of battle, along with sporadic gun fires, aerial military bombardment on the city may all still linger.

Body count

Running down its statistics as of Thursday, the military said that at least 45 civilians have been killed in the city, with another 1,723 people trapped or held by the terrorists having been rescued.

At least 421 terrorists have also been killed, with 516 firearms having been recovered.

At least 99 soldiers were also reported to have been killed in action and more than 800 listed as wounded in action.

Security forces have also cleared additional 15 buildings that were previously held and occupied by the members of the Maute-IS Group.

Narrow, fixated position

In seeking the extension of the martial rule, concentrated against the Maute-ISIS Group and focused in Marawi City, the military is merely duplicating the failure and blunder of the ML, although it may be able to neutralize the terrorist group.

In explaining earlier why martial law was declared and has covered the whole area of Mindanao, Lorenzana said Duterte wanted to end “once and for all” Mindanao’s security problem.

The defense chief recognized that other areas in Mindanao, like Sulu, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, the Davao provinces, the Zamboanga peninsula and Central Mindanao, also have their own set of security concerns.

These security challenges are posed by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, the Abu Sayyaf Group and the New People’s Army.

But nearly two months into its implementation since it was declared on May 23, martial law has not accounted members of these three threat groups, nor even a major operation was carried out against any of them.

The operation was carried out merely against the Maute-ISIS Group and has centered in Marawi.

800 more to go

According to Año, there are still about 800 terrorists in the whole of Mindanao who are inspired by the Maute-ISIS following the killings of their 400 colleagues in the ongoing operation in Marawi City.

“They are spread out in different areas in Mindanao, and we have enough forces to confront them. This is the beauty of martial law because we restrict…these armed groups. If there is no martial law, they can reinforce,” he said.

“With martial law, we can impose curfews and checkpoints in selected areas. While it is inconvenient for the public, it restricted the movement of armed groups,” he added.

The chief of staff said early this week that government troops and the terrorists were “barely fighting for an area that was less than 1 square kilometer” in the city, giving a picture of the advances made by the government since it launched the operation to recapture the areas previously held or occupied by the terrorists.

“But we cannot neglect or bypass buildings, it is fatal and dangerous to our soldiers and to the trapped civilians,” Año said.

But while the point of contention merely covers a small area, the soldiers still have to clear or retake at least 500 more buildings from the Maute-ISIS Group, according to Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, spokesman of the Joint Task Force Marawi.