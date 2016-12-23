World’s Toughest Race

By Juliet Macur | New York Times

MATINA, Costa Rica—Just keep moving. Even if only an inch forward. That’s the key.

How else would cyclists riding in La Ruta de los Conquistadores—a mountain-bike race marketed, quite reasonably, as the world’s toughest—make it to the finish line in one piece? How else would they conquer a merciless route that includes steep climbs, choking humidity, muddy jungle trails and swift-moving rivers that may or may not contain the occasional hungry crocodile?

But first things first: If they did not press forward, how would they get off this bridge?

The course on this, the third and final day of La Ruta, was flat, and the finish line beckoned from a soft-sand beach less than 20 miles down the road. But first, there was a cruel twist. Before they reached the beach, competitors had to traverse railroad tracks that crossed several high bridges, like this one, with murky rivers swirling ominously below their unevenly spaced wooden ties.

The ties could be rickety, or slick with oil, or set wide enough apart for a human body to slip through—or all three. To cross, hundreds of cyclists had to carry their bikes, or roll them, as they stepped gingerly, silently and in single file, as if in a church procession.

Not everyone could handle the stress. One racer near the front of the pack dared to look down between the wooden ties and froze, immediately creating a backup of riders who wanted nothing more than to keep moving, if only an inch, because momentum helped their balance. The rider, a Costa Rican, needed to be rescued by a wooden cart that was kept handy to ferry “chicken people who don’t want to walk,” said the race’s founder, Román Urbina.

But as the cart rolled away and the bottleneck cleared, the real question about the race was not how the riders would complete it.

It was: Why did they start it?

EQUAL TO A CHALLENGE

IN the early days, according to Urbina, the race started at the Pacific Ocean and went clear across Costa Rica to the Caribbean Sea, following a compilation of routes taken by Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century. But this country—famed for its raw beauty, with its lush foliage, multicolored macaws and fog-covered mountains—has grown much since La Ruta’s debut race in 1993. More buildings. More highways. More cars. More of everything, it seems, and that has meant fewer ways for cyclists to go all the way from coast to coast without bumping into something impassable for a person on two wheels. The race this year was a total of 135 miles, about the length of a long stage of the Tour de France. But it is the terrain, not the distance, that makes La Ruta so painful.

Last year Urbina had to modify the race route to avoid La Ruta’s usual grueling trip up and over the Irazú and Turrialba volcanoes, a path covered with ash and riddled with sharp pumice. Turrialba had become too active, organizers decided. Instead, the course charted an alternative. But in typical La Ruta fashion, the detour was not easier; somehow, Urbina found something more challenging than scaling an active volcano on a bicycle.

So, on November 2, the eve of this year’s race, Urbina gathered the riders and, in his usual calm voice, explained that this alteration had produced “probably the hardest stage we’ve had in 24 years.” He had added an improbable climb up the side of a mountain.

The mouths of a few of the riders nearly hit the ground. But not all of them.

In the room that day was a curly haired, piston-legged banana picker named José Santos Miranda Blandon. Nearly everyone associated with La Ruta knows him as Tinker Tico.

Blandon got his nickname more than a decade ago, when he was competing in La Ruta and met David “Tinker” Juarez, a prominent American mountain biker and BMX racer. Juarez, a two-time Olympian, had long black dreadlocks. Blandon’s black hair looked similar. So someone—no one remembers who—branded him Tinker Tico, the Tinker Juarez of Costa Rica.

The name stuck, mostly because Blandon wanted it to. He likes having an alter ego.

In real life, Tinker Tico picks bananas for a living. He lives in dormitory-style housing on a banana plantation in the town of Siquirres, about 60 miles northeast of Costa Rica’s capital, San José. Now 40, he has lived there, in the exact same spot, for most of his life. A padlock on his door protects everything he owns.

Tinker Tico was happy to show me around his home during the week of La Ruta. A bare light bulb on the ceiling cast a weak glow over the space—a room about 12 feet by 10, with plywood walls and a concrete floor. Along one wall was a twin bed with a thin mattress covered by threadbare sheets. Along another sat a dusty refrigerator, unused because it had long been out of Freon. On the dusty walls and ceiling were cycling posters and dusty blank CDs in silver, red and green. Tinker Tico had affixed them with glue years ago, a bachelor’s effort at home decorating.

He is proudest of his cycling medals: about three dozen in all, hanging from a long, thin piece of wood nailed, slightly askew, to two of the walls. The medals are mostly from local races, but there are no finisher’s medals from La Ruta, even though he has completed the event every year since 2002.

“I always give the medals away to people who helped me train or helped me with cycling gear,” Tinker Tico said. “I am very grateful that people help me and let me do what I really want to do with my life.”

He reached behind a sheet that covered a bookshelf—his makeshift chest of drawers—and grabbed the two thin, dirt-stained T-shirts and the torn denim shorts that he wears in the banana fields. Then he shook his head. He dreams of leaving all this behind, for a life in cycling.

