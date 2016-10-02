World Travel Expo 2016 presents Philippines’s biggest travel fair

WORLD travel is set to become even more exciting as the first World Travel Expo 2016 unveils on October 7 at the Convention Center in Pasay City. The three-day travel fair will gather over 120 exhibitors from the local and international travel and hospitality industry, including airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, travel-insurance providers, travel agencies and tastemakers, making it one of the biggest local trade fairs this year.

Organized by Ad Asia Conventions and Exhibitions International Corp., the event will create more opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors to leverage the booming tourism sector. Themed “Travel Revolution”, it aims to become a channel that connects global and national travel communities by showcasing industry retailers and organized groups, large-scale businesses and luminaries.

Visitors will enjoy exclusive discounts and packages for both local and global destinations, as well as insightful workshops and conferences from tourism organizations where they can learn more about the tourism industry. Product launches, holiday-destination draws and on-site selling of travel products and services, from discounted airline tickets to outdoor gears, are among the highlights. Trade booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also in place are prelaunch travel competitions, such as photography contests and travel video montages. Prizes include a Corregidor tour for two and a three-day, two-night stay in Singapore.





“Our goal is to not only provide cheap travel deals to consumers, but also to serve as a marketing platform for individuals and companies in the travel industry. We have partnered with the best in the tourism industry, including businesses and government organizations, to bring exciting activities before and during the event,” Ad Asia Events Digital Marketing Officer Justin Villaseran said.

Around 4,000 visitors are expected to attend the pilot expo.

Ultimately, it will serve as a tourism-boosting endeavor by engaging more locals and expatriates to explore destinations in the Philippines and beyond.

One of the fast-emerging countries in Southeast Asia in terms of tourism, The Philippines recently achieved a record-breaking 2.5 million international tourist arrivals from January to May, according to Department of Tourism (DOT) data, a 13-percent increase from last year. With the World Travel Expo in place, this figure is expected to rise. World Travel Expo is supported by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and official. Partners Rustan Marketing Corp., Megaworld, and Sogo Hotel. It is cosponsored by Smart, JTB, Golden Phoenix Hotel Manila, Luks Lofts, Eurotel, Uniqlo, and Lindela Travel and Tours. Event partners include Brand Philosophy, Cash Cash Pinoy, City Neon, Multimedia Broadcast Program, BusinessMirror, Lazada, Chase Technologies Corp., and Rapid Cloud.