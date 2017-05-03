World leaders admire Duterte

President Donald J. Trump last Saturday invited President Duterte to visit Washington , during a call that the White House described as “a very friendly conversation”. In an instant, Trump’s friendly invite virtually ignited a firestorm, especially after Duterte shared details of their conversation. It was the second time the two leaders talked over the phone. In a brief phone call last December, Trump endorsed Duterte’s war on drugs, saying he was doing it the “right way”, according to the Chief Executive’s account of his first conversation with Trump.

Democratic lawmakers slammed Trump’s initiative, saying, “President Trump weakens American values when he fails to stand up for human rights. By welcoming Duterte to meet with him in the White House, Trump risks giving Duterte’s actions—and his brutal human- rights violations—an American stamp of approval.”

Republicans, however, defended Trump, saying the pushback by Democrats seemed a little hypocritical. “Where was the criticism from all of these Democrats when the Obama administration sent John Kerry to the Philippines to meet with Duterte nine months ago?” Republican National Committee Spokesman Michael Ahrens asked. However, American foreign-policy experts say having a working relationship with the Philippines is far different than showering praise on it and could have serious repercussions down the line.

In other words, they are saying the US is a key economic and military ally for the Philippines. But that allegiance has been fraught since Duterte’s election. It could be recalled that Duterte once told former President Barack Obama to “go to hell” for criticizing his war on drugs. And during Obama’s last few months in office, Duterte sought closer economic ties with China and Russia while repeatedly threatening to cut military ties that had been in place for years with the United States.

Advertisement

As far as the Republicans are concerned, there’s a need for Duterte and Trump to meet. Taking note of the two leaders’ apparent closeness on the phone, a White House statement said the alliance between the two countries is “now heading in a very positive direction”. Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, defended Trump’s invitation, saying “the US needs to deal with Duterte, despite his human-rights records, in order to help calm escalating tensions in North Korea.” The State Department said a “constructive relationship with the government of the Philippines is critical to supporting the frank and open communication that characterizes our longtime alliance”.

Flattered as he is with Trump’s invitation, Duterte expressed concerns about not being able to fit in a visit to Washington. “I am tied up. I cannot make any definite promise. I am supposed to go to Russia, I am supposed to go to Israel,” he said.

In a changing world order, it is refreshing to note that powerful leaders, like Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Shinzo Abe, among others, want to be friends with Duterte. Clearly, these leaders are not shy to let the world know that they like and respect our President.