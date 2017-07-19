World champion is PHL’s  new ‘envoy’ for freediving

IN a bid to promote the Philippines as a top freediving destination in Asia, celebrity freediver Guillaume Néry was named by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as its new “ambassador” for freediving.

This developed as the government agency collaborated with Freediving Planet, a freedive operator based in Hong Kong, on a monthlong freediving expedition in the country for Néry, who gained celebrity status outside the diving community after starring in DJ Naughty Boy’s music video of the 2015 hit, “Runnin’ (Lose It All),” featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. In the video, Néry is seen running on the ocean floor without a breathing apparatus.

As part of the monthlong expedition, Néry will be touring Mactan, Moalboal, Malapascua, Coron and El Nido, as well as freedive with the Badjaos now living in Davao. The Badjaos, an ethnic group in Mindanao, also called “sea gypsies”, are well known for holding their breath for long periods of time underwater while deep-sea diving and hunting for pearls.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said: “To have a world-renowned figure like Guillaume Néry on board is both a privilege and opportunity for the country, helping us position ourselves better in Asia’s diving industry of the region.”

Néry has beaten several world records in freediving, the last in 2013 with a dive to 123 meters deep in Toulouse, France. He has also produced and starred in films such as Free Fall (2010), and the epic Narcose (2014), which shows the hallucinations one may

experience in freediving.

In his speech on “The Exhilirating Peace of Freediving” at TED Talks in January 2016, Néry talked about what happens to the body in a freedive and why he keeps practicing the sport: “That’s how I feel when I’m at the bottom, at 123 meters. I feel like a small dot, a speck of dust, stardust, floating in the middle of the cosmos, in the middle of nothing, in the immensity of space. It’s a fascinating sensation, because when I look up, down, left, right, in front, behind, I see the same thing: the infinite deep blue. Nowhere else on Earth you can experience this—looking all around you, and seeing the same thing. It’s extraordinary. And at that moment, I still get that feeling each time, building up inside of me ‚the feeling of humility.” (http://bit.ly/1n754T6)

On Wednesday Nery conducted a freediving yoga class, which was open to the general public, a press conference, film viewing of his notable works, as well as a meet-and-greet at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa, in celebration of the grand opening of the resort’s marine sanctuary.

A filmmaker and an environment advocate, Néry also held a freediving workshop in Mactan in cooperation with Freedive HQ, a Franco-Philippine freedive operator, based in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan. He has another workshop in Moalboal (August 4 to 6), Freediving Planet’s dive center.

The three-day workshops are full immersion courses that will cover the basics of freediving, including yoga, deep breathing exercises, as well as practical sessions (dry practice, pool and open water).

“Nearly 1 million square miles of sea covering major parts of the Coral Triangle, which is home to more than 2,500 species of fish and over 500 species of coral, comprise the Philippine waters. Our extraordinary array of marine life and calm waters make the Philippines an ideal place for more tourists to learn or practice freediving,” Teo said. Néry will also be joining the DOT in future international dive shows and exhibitions to engage and invite more freedivers and diving enthusiasts to visit the Philippines.