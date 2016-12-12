World Bank bans more PHL contractors

The World Bank will no longer allow five Filipino firms and individuals to participate in the bidding for projects it would finance after they were included in its debarment list.

Based on information from the World Bank’s online database, it has debarred the two firms and three individuals under the cross debarment list of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The two firms in the World Bank’s debarment list are LPF Trading based in Marikina City and One-Chem Industrial Sales Philippines based in Laguna, while the three individuals are Rafail Ace Fresnoza Lim, Angelita Banal de Leon and Lorena de la Paz Flores.

“Cross debarment in accordance with the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions dated April 9, 2010, which, as of July 1, 2011, has been made effective by the World Bank, ADB, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Inter-American Development Bank and African Development Bank,” the World Bank said.

The World Bank debarred LPF Trading and One-Chem Industrial’s from September 2016 to February 2023.

Based on the records, Lim was permanently banned from bidding for World Bank projects starting on November 2016.

De Leon and Flores, meanwhile, were banned from participating in World Bank

projects starting September 2016 until February 2023.

“These firms and individuals violated [our] integrity principles and guidelines and procurement guidelines on corrupt and fraudulent practices,” the ADB said.

In 2010 the ADB together with other multilateral development bank (MDBs), agreed to implement cross debarment for firms found guilty of corruption, fraud and other violations in projects.

In an interview, ADB Office of Anticorruption and Integrity (OAI) Auditor General Peter Pedersen said the agreement was signed in Luxembourg, Germany, by the ADB and other MDBs, such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Inter-American Development Bank Group.

Pedersen said, however, the cross debarment of firms is not retroactive. Firms and individuals that were debarred prior to 2010, when the agreement was signed, are not automatically disqualified from bidding in projects of other MDBs.

On the part of the ADB, Pedersen said not all firms it has sanctioned will be subjected to cross debarment.

He said the ADB has two lists of sanctioned firms and individuals and that only the second list of firms and individuals that were sanctioned is made public. This list includes those who were already sanctioned but continued to bid or participate in other ADB projects.