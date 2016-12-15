Worker remittances fall third time in a series

A comparatively weaker peso in October, when the exchange rate fell to 48.348 per dollar from 47.429 just a month earlier, took its toll on migrant worker remittances as the collective value of their overseas earnings fell for a third month in a series.

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the money sent home by overseas Filipino workers fell by 3 percent to only $2.1 million, down from $2.16 million in the same month last year and the $2.38 million in September.

“The lower US dollar value of remittances in October may also be partly due to the depreciation of major host countries’ currencies vis-à-vis the US dollar, such as the pound sterling and the euro,” the central bank said.

The peso averaged P48.348 per dollar in October, weaker by about a peso from the previous month’s P47.429 to a dollar. The local unit weakened further coming into November when it averaged 49.155 per dollar.

In terms of remittance source, sea-based worker remittances fell by 11.1 percent while those from land-based workers slid by 0.6 percent.

Stiffer competition in the supply of seafarers, particularly from East Asia and Eastern Europe, contributed to the decline in sea-based remittances. The countries with the most glaring declines in total cash remittances in October included Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (UK).

This development brought the 10-month average remittance growth to 4 percent, still within government expectations for the year.

The total remittance flows in the first 10 months hit $22.12 billion, up from only $21.266 billion the previous year.

Despite the decline, the BSP is optimistic the remittances will continue to contribute to domestic consumption as prospects of higher Filipino worker deployment rose following efforts to recalibrate the supply and raise global oil prices anew.

Global oil prices have risen the past few weeks following Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)’s plan to cut output, ease the supply surplus and push prices higher. Most recent developments showed Russia pledged to also cut its supply by as much as 300,000 barrels per day. The BSP said Opec’s decision to push prices higher may be beneficial for the remittance sector, as the demand for Filipino workers could increase due to more profitable oil companies abroad.

“Even though their profit declined, then the demand for skilled workers did not go down because they need Filipinos. Now that they have higher revenues, the more they can demand more overseas workers, including the Philippines,” he said.