Women power in real estate

PROPERTY consulting company Lamudi Philippines recently urged real-estate developers and homebuilders to add more women-friendly design into the projects they sell to the market. Based on its data, Lamudi said women power is for real in the property sector because they comprise 61 percent of all prospective buyers.

“After all, Filipino women have a huge say on how much to buy, where to buy and what to buy—the latter should appeal to their tastes. Hence, real-estate developers and homebuilders should incorporate more women-friendly design into the homes they sell,” Lamudi said.

Lamudi gave the following suggestions for developers to address women’s preferences.

Walk-in closet. A walk-in closet has a strong appeal among female homebuyers not only of the ample space it provides, but also because it offers a smart storage solution. In this age of small homes and condo units, Lamudi said it is still possible to have big closet. If properly designed, Lamudi said a walk-in closet lets a homeowner have a space for these items to “breathe,” be on display and easily reached.

Easily accessible laundry area. Lamudi suggested that laundry area made be more accessible, for instance, near the master bedroom. This will mean shorter trips from the clothesline to the bedroom closets.

Pocket office. A quiet corner in the house can be converted into an office space when somebody wants to bring home work from the office. Make sure though that the area has an electrical outlet, can accommodate a small desk and comfortable chair, and can be reached by your Wi-Fi signal. It would also be better to place the landline phone and Wi-Fi router in the area

Travel center. To establish a more orderly area for suitcases, a “travel center” is the answer. It is a small flat surface (like a table or desk) where the suitcase can be placed during packing and unpacking. Usually found in the walk-in closet so everything that needs to be packed is conveniently within reach, this area should hold the suitcase when not in use. This eliminates more running up and down the stairs to fetch the suitcase where it’s stored.

Open-plan kitchen and dining area. Designers should develop a kitchen that can usually function as a casual area where family members sit together while preparing for dinner. Moreover, designers recommend plenty of storage space and pullout drawers within reach to minimize traffic while meals are prepared.