With the glare on Trump children, political gets personal for president

WASHINGTON—In private, President Donald J. Trump sometimes addresses his adult children as “baby”, a term of endearment tinged with a New Yorker’s wisecracking edge. And now that Trump’s babies have been swept into the vortex of his storm-tossed presidency, he is taking it personally.

The fierce criticism of a meeting between Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016 has left the president by turns angry, defensive and protective, but ultimately relieved that for now, the worst appears to be over, people who spoke to him said on Wednesday.

For Trump, who has faced a barrage of questions about his own dealings with Russia, watching his closest family members come under harsh scrutiny for things they are accused of doing to help his presidential campaign has marked an uncomfortable turn in the foreign entanglement that has shadowed him since he took office in January.

The latest disclosures also focused renewed attention on Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who attended Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting in June with the Russian, Natalia Veselnitskaya. And they came on the heels of a much-criticized decision by his daughter Ivanka to sit in her father’s vacated chair at a summit meeting in Germany.

Last Wednesday morning, Trump discarded pleas from advisers to avoid wading into the tempest over Donald Trump Jr., and posted a fusillade of tweets defending him. He denounced reports of the meeting—to collect incriminating information about Hillary Clinton—as part of “the greatest Witch Hunt in political history” and even embraced the theory that his son might have been “the victim” in the case.

“He was great,” Trump told people about his son’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program the previous evening.

By midday Wednesday, the mercurial president was telling friends and advisers that he believed the situation had improved. “I think this is getting better,” he said to one group of aides, hours before he was set to travel to France to mark Bastille Day.

The Trump family, friends said, always draws closer under intense pressure. But Trump bridles at the idea that his children, who have not spent years in the public spotlight like him, are now facing unrelenting scrutiny over what he believes to be a manufactured scandal by the news media.

While Donald Trump Jr. has been on the firing line, the meeting with Veselnitskaya could arguably be a bigger distraction for Kushner. As a senior adviser to the president, he is involved in several of the administration’s most sensitive foreign-policy issues, from China to the Middle East peace process. His involvement in the meeting led reporters to ask the White House whether he still held his security clearance.

Also under scrutiny is how forthcoming Kushner was with his father-in-law about the nature of the June meeting. He met with Trump to discuss the issue, according to advisers to the White House, around the time he updated his federal disclosure form to include Veselnitskaya’s name on a list of foreign contacts that Kushner was required to submit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to obtain a security clearance.

Kushner supplemented the list of foreign contacts three times, adding more than 100 names, people close to him said.

Kushner played down the significance of the meeting and omitted significant details, according to two people who were briefed on the exchange. They said Kushner informed the president that he had met with a Russian foreign national, and that while he had to report the name, it would not cause a problem for the administration.

Another official said Kushner’s assurance to the president was based on the fact that nothing came of the June meeting.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump said he had not been told last summer that his son was meeting with a Russian lawyer. “No, that I didn’t know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this,” he said.

Kushner, colleagues say, has kept up a regular work schedule, meeting on Wednesday with Gary D. Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, to discuss the administration’s impending moves on trade. He is also in touch with Jason D. Greenblatt, Trump’s Middle East envoy, who is in Israel for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. And next week, he plans to take part in a high-level economic dialogue with China.

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, are not accompanying Trump to Paris. Instead, they plan to attend the annual media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, sponsored by the investment firm Allen & Co. An official said the couple would pay for their own travel and lodgings.

Kushner is expected to cooperate in the next several weeks with the Senate and House Intelligence Committees that are looking into Russia’s intervention in the US election and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign. He will have to devote some time to preparing for those appearances with his team of lawyers.

Colleagues of Kushner said he had remained focused and upbeat despite the drumbeat of negative headlines—a trait they ascribe to his experience dealing with the legal troubles of his father, Charles Kushner, who was convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering.

But even as the White House labors to present a business-as-usual facade, there is evidence that Trump’s family will be drawn deeper into the investigation. Two officials familiar with the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation said the panel was now planning to expand its inquiry to include Donald Trump Jr.