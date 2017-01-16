Why worry about martial law?

YES, indeed, why worry about it when the country sadly experienced it twice already in 10 years and four months under two presidents.

The first martial law was declared by President Ferdinand E. Marcos on September 21, 1972, and lifted it nine years later, on January 1, 1981, to save the republic from communist threat, the threat to dismember the country from Moro separatists in Mindanao and to restore law and order against all forms of criminality, including abuse, smuggling and manufacturing of prohibited and regulated drugs.

It can be remembered that the business community generally cheered the Marcos martial-law regime when it rid the streets of paralyzing mass protest actions; ended labor strikes in factories and in the public transport industry; sent students either back to school or off to the mountains to join the communist guerrillas; terrorist bombings of power and water utilities, businesses, and public and private buildings, stopped. Normal commerce became possible once more and, in fact, became more buoyant after some four years of anarchy.

The second martial law came a few days after February 25, 1986, when the Philippines teetered on the brink of a real revolution as people and an electric air filled the historic Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan, Metro Manila, to witness Mrs. Corazon Cojuangco Aquino took her oath as the 11th president, in defiance of President Marcos who held a similar vow in Malacañang a few kilometers away.

To those present, most of them had risked their lives only three days earlier on Edsa as a human buffer to the breakaway of then rebellious Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile, Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Fidel V. Ramos and the reformist soldiers, it was a supreme act of faith hoping that Mrs. Aquino would establish a good, just, honest and efficient government.

Appearing to match faith with faith, Mrs. Aquino, the naif icon of democracy and religious Catholic supremacy in the country, humbly accepted the gift of power and pledged to obey the “fundamental law of the land” (Constitution), enforce the laws and do justice to every one.

Then she read her inaugural speech (written by now ambassador to the United Nations, Teddy Boy Locsin, on the backside of a Cory-Doy campaign leaflet):

“Beloved brothers and sisters, it is fitting that, if the rights and liberties of our people were taken away at midnight 14 years ago, the people should recover those rights and liberties in full daylight. It took the brutal murder of Ninoy [Benigno Aquino Jr., her husband] to bring about a unity so strong and the phenomenon of people power. We became exiles in our own land—we Filipinos who are at home only in freedom—when Marcos destroyed the Republic 14 years ago. Through the power of the people we are home again. And now I would like to appeal to everybody to work for national reconciliation, which is what Ninoy came home for. Continue to pray! Pray to the Lord to help us, especially during these difficult days.”

After that she announced to the nation and the world that she would restore unity, genuine reconciliation and democratic space; that she would not file charges against Marcos; that she would not reside in the presidential palace (“because in these difficult times, it is not proper to live in extravagance”); and that she would be “the opposite of Marcos”.

But instead of all these, President Aquino, whose administration had been frequently associated with “miracles”, invoked the powers of a rebel government, abolished the 1973 Constitution, scrapped the Batasan Pambansa (Parliament), the Supreme Court, local government units, the civil and military services and organized the Presidential Commission on Good Government to run after the so-called ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses, their friends, relatives and cronies and strangely provided its officials and agents with immunity from prosecution.

And to provide her administration with democratic legitimacy, she arrogated power unto herself by hand-picking 48 men and women, including prelates and suspected communists, and hastily framed her own Constitution, the substance and wordings of which, due mostly to the hatred of Marcos and accommodations of the diverse political, social and economic interests of the framers, was the longest in Philippine history and probably throughout the world.

In 58 pages, with 39,000 words and punctuation marks, the Aquino Constitution is four times longer than the brief but all-embracing US Constitution that has already been amended 26 times.

As a result, the Aquino Constitution had 97 open-ended and ambiguous provisions that were entrusted to Congress to provide the enabling law with equally nebulous phrases: “…as may be provided by law” or “as Congress may provide.”

Curiously, five presidents, from Mrs. Aquino, her son Benigno III and the three presidents between them, and the 10 Congresses (from the 8th Congress in 1988 to the 17th Congress, this year) had not moved beyond lip service to amend or revise the flawed 1987 Constitution that remains a burden to the nation until today.

The question is if Mrs. Aquino, using an iron hand in 1986, can abolish a constitution, why can’t President Duterte, using martial rule, do the same for the sake of the country and its people?

