Why the stock market is not important

Believe it or not, there are dozens of things that are more important economically than the Philippine stock market. But before looking at the stock market, what are the important economic issues?

Interest rates are more important than what happens to stock prices. Interest rates are the cost of money in the same way that for Filipinos the cost of fish, chicken and pork is the “cost of food”. On January 1 the benchmark overnight borrowing rate was 4 percent. It is now 3 percent, or 25 percent lower. But the screaming headlines are about stock-market prices, not lower interest rates and cost of money or the price of chicken.

That all might be true, but didn’t the 1929 stock-market crash cause the Great Depression? To say the stock-market crash caused the Great Depression is like saying your dead liver caused your decades-long abuse of alcohol. The stock-market crash was one of the symptoms of the conditions—deflation of commodity prices, disruption of global trade, dramatic drop in credit demand and too much unhealthy bank debt—that created the economic situation of the depression.

Yes, but in 2001 the US stock market crashed in what is known as the “dot-com bubble”. True, and a perfect example of what happens when dumb people with companies based on absurdly bad business models meet dumber people with too much cash. That’s why it is called a bubble. There were two other companies that were started during the dot-com bubble era—Amazon.com and eBay.





More people do not have a clue what the stock market is all about. Initially, it is a fantastic platform for companies to raise money to expand and improve their business. But that has absolutely nothing to do with day-to-day stock price fluctuations. Investors want to own listed companies in the belief—rightly or wrongly—that future stock price will reflect future corporate value. Further, they hope—again rightly or wrongly—to receive a share of the profits through dividends.

That is all wonderful, but this is about stock-price movement and the vast majority of people do not have a clue why stock prices move.

Stock prices are moved by people that do not build anything, create anything, or do anything more than move money around the table. And that is wonderful also. Stock prices go higher because people buy shares in the belief that the price will go higher. Because they buy, the price does go up, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

I think a stock will go up so I buy, and then when asked, I tell everyone else I bought because I think the price is going higher. Then they buy also and the price goes higher. The sell side works the same way. The reason I think the price will move is completely unimportant. What do I know? My objective is only to get others to buy.

Based on this model of why stock prices move, do you think that the stock market is at all important to look at in the bigger picture? We all do this for the profit, which is really the only purpose of the game.

