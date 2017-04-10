Why the stock market is going up

LAST week the Philippine stock market broke out a long period of range trading stretching back to the first of the year. The only comparable event like this occurred at the market bottom in 2009. On February 28th I wrote, “But eventually—coming like the rains in California—this will end”, and it looks like the “drought” ended last week.

Some commentators are saying that what we went through is a “consolidation” phase. However, that is not exactly accurate. The textbook definition is: “The term for a stock or security that is neither continuing nor reversing a larger price trend. Consolidated stocks typically trade within limited price ranges and offer relatively few trading opportunities until another pattern emerges”.

At the end of February, I also wrote: “Stock picking in March 2017 is going to be exciting and challenging. But also it is going to be exceedingly profitable finding lush oasis in the middle of a dry wasteland”. The month of March was far from consolidation with “limited price ranges and offer relatively few trading opportunities”.

Ayala Corp. gained over 7 percent in March, as did Bank of the Philippine Islands and LTG Group, and not all of the gains came at the end of the month. Globe Telecom was up all month for a net gain of 11.16 percent, and International Container Terminals Inc. had an 18.29-percent increase. But there were also big losers. Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and DMCI Holdings both lost over 10 percent. Fourteen of the 30 Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index (PSEi) issues gained or lost more than 5 percent in March. That is not consolidation trading.

I also wrote that “Stock market investors are trying to figure out how they want to adjust to 1) higher oil prices that see little trend of going back down; 2) local interest rates that are trading up and down against support and resistance; and 3) the five-month depreciating trend of the peso”.

As it turned out, oil prices have stabilized, in spite of the normal “wild daily fluctuations”, to give the traders some profit opportunities. Local interest rates have not moved, even as the Federal Reserve raised rates slightly. Notice that Western stock markets are also stable—for the time being. Finally, the Philippine peso did not go to the gloom-and-doom levels predicted by the “experts”.

Ninety percent of the time, stock prices are driven by the buyers. For the past 45 days, sellers have been holding, waiting for something, anything to break the range. The declines in March were normal selling activity going into buyers being absent. The stocks that did go up were the results of relatively limited buying pressure that did not encounter any serious selling.

But when buyers looked at the overall March result—the service-sector index gained 8.68 percent, even though property issues were down 3.87 percent—buyers collectively realized the predicted zombie apocalypse that was going to send prices down 10 percent or 20 percent was not playing out. Time to push the “Buy Button” in order not to miss out on the move higher.

Also from my February 28th column: “Buyers do not want to be late, believing that a break of resistance will move the PSEi to 7,800 or whatever”. That is why we did not break below support levels in March, and why we have now broken above the resistance area in April. Now we need follow-through to reach the historic high once again. For the moment, that is a safe bet.

