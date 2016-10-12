Why the Philippines will prosper

Over the last month or so, watching the ABS-CBN television show Minute to Win It: Last Man Standing has become part of my evening routine. Of course, that is a terrible confession to make, but we all have our little vices.

We must assume that all in the game are just as eager and dedicated to be the winner. But if you look closely as the game progresses, there are notable differences that become apparent.

Some contestants are actually more interested in how they appear before the audience and lose some concentration. Others, in spite of years onstage, seem to be nervous and lose focus. Certainly, dumb luck sometimes determines the outcome, but, usually, it comes down to doing the basics, well as, in most of life.

Whether you accept it or not, the global economic situation is a disaster, and is only going to get worse. If you are listening to the economic pronouncements of the political establishment in the West, that “All is Well”, then you are in trouble.





In June the World Bank lowered its 2016 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent, from the 2.9-percent rate projected in January. That is a 17-percent reduction. To put that in perspective, imagine your own company lowering its revenue estimate by 17 percent. In the private sector, that would be called a disaster, not as the International Monetary Fund described it as “subdued growth”.

If you have ever gotten yourself in a financial hole with too much debt, then you know that debt is a killer. Corporations have much more flexibility than individuals when it comes to debt. A department store, for example, can fire a few employees to improve its gross profitability. If a payment is coming, it can have a sale to raise cash. But ordinary people cannot do that. You can’t fire one of your children to lower your electric bill.

Maybe the most important and critical positive for the Philippine economy is the low amount of consumer debt. This may save the country when the global economic situation gets worse—and it will.

Philippine household credit, which includes mortgages, auto loans and other forms of consumer credit, is only 6 percent of the country’s GDP—one of the lowest in the world—compared to 10 percent in Indonesia and an average of 25 percent of GDP in other emerging markets. By comparison, Thailand is in deep trouble right now, as its percentage is 70 percent.

Maybe even more decisive is the household debt-to-income percentage. In the US it is 100 percent, meaning people owe as much as they make. Thailand is in deep trouble right now, as its ratio is 120 percent. South Korea, along with Malaysia, is at over 140 percent. Filipino consumers owe an astoundingly small 3 percent of total household income.

Manageable debt is supposed to be a basic principle for a successful economy. Too large a debt is simply wrong. Apparently, Filipinos are some of the few people in the world who remember that. The Philippines will survive and thrive in the economic turmoil to come.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Visit my web site at www.mangunonmarkets.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis tools provided by the COL Financial Group Inc.