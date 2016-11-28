Why the peso is going down

The recent concerns about the depreciation of the Philippine peso to the US dollar are covered with misinformation and misanalysis as usual in this age of instant experts.

The discussion of the exchange rate for the peso focuses on the idea that: overseas remittances are worth more in peso terms and the cost of imported goods is more expensive, while Philippine exports are more attractive in the global market. However, while, in theory, it would seem that we are dealing with important issues, the empirical data says the peso rate is actually not all that significant in the big picture.

Assuming that all remittances are valued in US dollars, the amount of increase in the peso value of these remittances in 2016 would be equal to about 1.2 percent of the total Philippine GDP. While an individual overseas Filipino workers (OFW) family might benefit from an 11-percent increase in their “salary”, the overall economy is not going to boom from increased OFW family purchasing power in 2016.

Theoretically once again, a weaker peso should increase price inflation and exporters should be able to sell more goods. However, the data does not support this reasoning. The facts show that the Philippine inflation not only tracks, but shows a statistical correlation between the inflation rate and the global oil price—not the peso exchange rate. Philippine inflation peaked near the same time that crude oil prices topped out in 2008. Meanwhile, the peso appreciated from 50 to 40 to the US dollar even as both oil prices and inflation were rising.

The peso has been depreciating consistently since 2013 but inflation has gone both higher and lower. During that period, oil went from $80 to $100 and down to below $40, which was tracked by the inflation rate—2 percent to 4 percent to 0.4 percent.

As far as exports are concerned, here again an individual company may benefit, but it is hard to measure an overall beneficial effect of a weaker peso. Merchandise exports account for about 30 percent of Philippine economic output, but that is relatively small compared to 70 percent in both Thailand and Malaysia. Further, the amount of growth of these exports tracks the performance of the global economy rather than the performance of the peso.

The much more important concern should be, why is the US dollar appreciating against all currencies?

The global economy is slowing. The political risk in many traditionally safe nations is growing daily. This is a time of globalization when money can move instantly to any spot on planet Earth. But you cannot pack a factory in a suitcase and move it on a moment’s notice. Suppose you had $10 billion cash. Would you rather invest in a resort complex in the Philippines or perhaps in building a manufacturing facility in China or Germany? Or would you rather buy US dollar-denominated paper assets, like the US stock market, that will gain as the dollar appreciates? The big money being made in China, the US, Japan and Europe is financial, not industrial.

Since January 2001 over 190 months, the price of crude oil—denominated in US dollars—has moved on a month-to-month basis more than 5 percent higher, or lower 114 times. With that kind of return, why would you keep your money in any other currency than the dollar? With that kind of return, why would you invest in anything other than paper assets?

