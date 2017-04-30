Why the Code of Conduct may never work

We are told that democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for dinner. Now, imagine 10 animals voting about dinner and no one knows who the lambs are and who the wolves are. That is the Asean—with China,

of course—trying to come up with a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea.

The Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, known as the DOC, was signed by all the members of the Asean and the People’s Republic of China on November 4, 2002. And every year since then—including this year’s Asean Summit—we hear that this time we are closer to the details being finalized. The reality is that no substantial progress has been made since 2002, unless that progress is measured by the number of words promising something will eventually get done.

Academics and diplomats assure that once the DOC is complete, peace and harmony will probably cover one of the most important ocean areas on the planet like beams of glorious sunlight. The problem is that one nation’s sunshine is another nation’s scorching sunburn.

An initial difficulty is that, in 2002, Taiwan was specifically excluded from the negotiations. Taiwan lays claim to a major island, Tai-Ping Island, in the South China Sea and also actively conducts maritime activities in the area. Taiwan has more reason to be involved than Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Singapore, since none of those countries actually border the South China Sea. Yet, all have a vast vested interest in what happens there just as does Taiwan.

If vested interest is a valid reason for inclusion in the process, then it even becomes more complicated. Article Nine of the DOC reads: “The Parties encourage other countries to respect the principles contained in this Declaration.” Note that South Korea and Japan both have an enormous direct stake in the South China Sea. Perhaps they, too, should be part of the process, but we know that is not going to happen.

Territorial claims are not part of the DOC and that in and of itself is a major stumbling block. But the DOC does include “environmental protection, fishery regulation, search and rescue, scientific research, climate report, oceanographic survey, antipiracy and smuggling, nature preservation, sewage and waste process, and navigation aid”. Perhaps, the DOC should approach the larger issue by breaking it down into smaller manageable issues that could be agreed on one by one. That might be possible.

However, after nearly 15 years of talk, behind the scene, all Asean member-states know the discussion and negotiations on a final copy of a complete and thorough Code of Conduct is a waste of time until the claims of territory—not only with China but between member-states—is convincingly addressed.

Asean (and the United States and the European Union) to this point has been unwilling to unequivocally and forcefully push the fact of the decision in favor of the Philippines by the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Calls for the Philippine government to push harder against Asean’s stagnation on this issue are fine. But the unfortunate truth is that, currently, it is a waste of time and effort. Expecting Asean to operate in the interests of the Philippines is, likewise, a useless effort. We are alone in this and need policies to reflect that situation.