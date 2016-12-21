Why stock-market investors are clueless

Since November 1, the Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index (PSEi) has fallen by 2 percent on six days and by 1 percent on six more days. The PSEi is down about 9 percent in the past six weeks.

Investors have one thought on their minds: “Why?” The response to that question has been—in no particular order of inaccuracy—the US Federal Reserve interest-rate increase, China’s economic numbers, President Duterte, the falling peso, foreign selling and the all-encompassing “global woes”.

Yet, other regional and global stock markets are facing the same conditions and are booming. The quick answer that they are not facing a depreciating currency and so-called problems with the President is inaccurate also. South Korea’s president has been impeached after seeing her approval rating fall to 4 percent. The Korean won has depreciated against the US dollar to near its lowest level since 2009. And the Korean stock market is near its historic high.

As to foreign selling causing the PSEi to be in steady decline, note that foreigners sold the equivalent of P57 billion in Jakarta and P26 billion in Thailand, respectively, in November. While the capitalization of the markets are not equal, the point is that money has been flowing out from markets like the Philippines.

“If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck” is one of the most misleading logical arguments ever created. Based on those perceptions, the animal in question could just as easily be a goose, grebe, loon, swan, or brant—not a duck. The same is true for stock markets.

The local stock market may look like all the others but it is not for several important reasons that change the way prices move.

Two particular factors differentiate the local market from many others. Local companies, especially the large ones, are not inclined to buy their own shares to support the stock price, as happens frequently in the West. The last two buy-backs were done by RFM Corp., which purchased 247,000 shares. This is a negligible amount, considering the number of outstanding shares is 3.5 billion. Smaller firm Xurpas Inc. bought 567,000 shares, again insignificant in comparison to its 1.84 billion outstanding shares.

Large firms, like Ayala Corp. or SM Investments, very rarely, if ever, buy shares to support the price. Small companies that may buy back shares have little effect on the broad market index movement.

The local stock market is not perceived as a critical indicator of the Philippine economy. While in the Aquino administration and as the market was hitting historic highs, the stock market was touted as an indication of economic success, investors know otherwise. Further, unlike in the West, Philippine government institutions and corporations, like the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Social Security System (SSS), have not been used to prop up stock prices. Under the administration of Joseph Estrada, the SSS did appear to push prices but not really since.

While the SSS may have even extensive local stock holdings, active buying to push prices is not evident on a wide scale if and when it might happen.

Finally—although not easily quantifiable—Filipino investors are flexible and smart. As I have said before, with a growing economy in 2016, do you make more investing in a siomai kiosk or buying a declining stock market? Eventually, the trend will turn.

