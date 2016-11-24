Who provides the fake news?

There you are, reading your Facebook news feeds. All you are interested in is your sister-in-law’s pictures of her new baby girl and the golden wedding anniversary of your best friend’s grandparents. Suddenly, you come across a link and preview from a news web site with the most astounding revelations about some celebrity or a new study that proves your pet can actually talk if you listen carefully. Of course, you have to share this with your friends.

By the next day, you discover that you have been fooled by one of the hundreds of “fake news” web sites.

Fake news is becoming such a problem that Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg plans to fight it. The Chinese government considers fake news as serious as terrorism and is demanding stronger government control and censorship. Even Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo’s staff is giving advice on how to spot and avoid these “news” items after she was apparently the target of “‘vicious” pregnancy rumors.

Many web sites clearly state that they are featuring satire as the most famous one—theOnion.com—carries the motto “Tu stultus es”, which, from the Latin, roughly translates to “you are an idiot”. Yet, politicians “in aid of legislation” and major news organizations around the world have been fooled into thinking that everything on the Internet must be true, especially if viewed by millions of people.

The very real Californian Parenting Institute was quoted as producing a very unreal “Study Finds Every Style of Parenting Produces Disturbed, Miserable Adults”. The New York Times quoted a story from The Onion about President Barack Obama appearing on the cover of Teen Beat magazine, which was a joke.

However, the worst type of fake news is “distorted news”. You walk by the Japanese restaurant and you see a display of food on the plate or in bowls. But you know from experience that the food inside the restaurant does not look exactly like the display. Even a child learns quickly that this is “fake food” made of plastic and paint.

But too many people only read the headlines and assume that it tells the full and genuine story, just like the ramen and tonkatsu in the window.

One of the major US news organizations—NBC—asks the incoming White House chief of staff, “Can you equivocally rule out a registry for Muslims?” Reince Priebus responds, “Look, I’m not going to rule out anything but we’re not going to have a registry based on a religion”. The NBC headline is “Reince Priebus on Muslim Registry: Not Going to Rule Out Anything”, a complete distortion.

However, which group is responsible for the most fake and distorted news? The government, of course. The US government paid a British public-relations company more than $500 million to spearhead a top-secret propaganda campaign in Iraq.

The Bell Pottinger Co. created fake videos that appeared to be the work of al-Qaeda and news stories that looked as though they were produced by Arab media outlets for propaganda purposes to US and British citizens. On some occasions, even the White House signed off on the propaganda materials.

Fake and distorted news is a danger to free press but so also is government censorship and control. The proliferation of fake news is the responsibility of the public, not the government. Your sushi on the plate is never as perfect as in the window. Buyer and reader beware.