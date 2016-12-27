Which film topped the 2016 MMFF box office?

THE box office results are in for the first day of the “revamped” 2016 edition of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF)—well, for its Christmas Day opening day at least—and “leading” the 8 entries is Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough, the sequel to the 2011 film starring Eugene Domingo which also became a huge success.

And “leading”, we hasten to add, only alphabetically. While the MMFF Executive Committee has released a statement which included the filmfest’s top-grossing entries, it did so listing the films only alphabetically, sans the actual figures. However, the execom happily added the 2016 MMFF met its target first-day box office.

And the films are:

Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough

Die Beautiful

Seklusyon

Vince & Kath & James

Where the rest of the entries fall in the opening-day rankings—and these would be Kabisera, Saving Sally, Sunday Beauty Queen, and Oro—is still unknown, like the actual figures, because, according to an MMFF representative, not all the theaters have submitted the final report of their opening-day box-office haul.

Meanwhile, based on unscientific surveys of a few theater chains, the Nora Aunor-starrer Kabisera is likely to take the fifth spot at the box office when the opening-day dust has settled, with Saving Sally presumably finishing in sixth place, and Sunday Beauty Queen and Oro in a toss-up for last two spot