WITH incoming US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policy and possibly making China a target of his government as a “currency manipulator” and blaming it for the closure of more than 50,000 factories and the loss of tens of thousands of American jobs, where will President Duterte be?

I asked this question because Duterte’s economic direction appears to be identical with Trump’s antifree- trade policy, but his administration this early is already inextricably linked with China, after it pledged a $24-billion economic package for the Philippines at the end of his state visit to that country last month.

The prestigious British newspaper Guardian reported that Trump “has argued for protectionism and asserted that decades of free-trade policies were responsible for the collapse of the American manufacturing industry.”

“He has been feeding on the perception among many Americans that globalization has brought more pain than gain, for example, by bringing cheap consumer goods into the country, costing domestic jobs and depressing wages. Outsourcing of jobs to cheaper markets has also been a concern. Against that backdrop, Trump’s stance on trade is, perhaps, the clearest of his economic policies,” the Guardian said.

“Other global trade deals,” said the Guardian, “are also now very much in doubt, notably the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP], among 12 countries around the Pacific rim, excluding China, and the agreement being negotiated between the US and Europe, known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership [TTIP].”

“While we are minded to disregard some of Trump’s wilder preelection rhetoric, we consider that there is a tangible risk that a Trump presidency could fuel anti-globalization momentum and spark a wave of protectionist policies around the globe. In terms of trade deals, both TTIP and the TPP now look dead in the water,” said Philip Shaw, an economist at the bank Investec.

Not so, as China, Reuters reported, is willing “to position itself as free trade’s new champion at an Asia-Pacific summit this weekend, with the Communist government seeking to project economic leadership as a US-led Pacific Rim trade pact languishes under President-elect Donald Trump.”

The Reuters report further said: “Beijing aims to capitalize on the Trump-induced coma of the TPP, with President Xi Jinping selling alternate visions for regional trade at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting this weekend in Peru.

“If the US gives up its leadership here, of course China will take the role,” said Tu Xinquan, a trade expert at Beijing’s University of International Business and Economics, who has advised China’s government on trade issues.

To answer the question—where will President Duterte be?—depends on his ability not to create enemies, form an economic team and draw up a strategic plan to rapidly turn the country into an industrial, manufacturing and commercial hub for East Asia and the Pacific Rim countries.

No other country has the same advantage as the Philippines in terms of the economy of distance and time: it propitiously lies at the center of the globe, six to 18 degrees above the equator between two of the world’s great oceans, the Pacific and the South China Sea, an interesting place for interactions on politics, economics, sociology, culture and national security, among others.

This means that with the country as a manufacturing and commercial hub, traders and investors will have ready access to more than one half of the world’s 7. 4 billion population in less than five hours by plane and 14 hours by ship, using Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao as nerve centers. An access to a huge consumer base, isn’t it?

The Philippine is an archipelagic country with 7,107 islands, 300,000 square kilometers in depth and length, has 51 natural harbors, has maritime area five times bigger than its land area and is endowed with vast natural and human resources.

What we need though is less politics and more economics.

