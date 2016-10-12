Where does PHL want to be in Asean and beyond?

In a study conducted by IHS in 2015, it was estimated that the Philippines has the potential to become a trillion-dollar market by 2029, with a GDP per capita of $6,000 by 2024, subject to continued high levels of economic growth. The benefits of such growth on the country, as a whole, and on individual prosperity, the reduction of inequality and employment generation can be exponential, as IHS’s estimated increase to GDP per capita highlights.

There is no doubt that that is where local and foreign business want the Philippines to be in the next 15 years. We want to see an economy that has managed to sustain long-term economic growth and to become a leading economy in the region in terms of market share, total trade and incoming foreign direct investment (FDI). As the European Union (EU) business community in the Philippines, we want to see the Philippines becoming one of the most important trade and investment partners for EU Member States in the region. All this with concrete benefits for the country as a whole and, most especially, for those that have, up to now, benefited least from the country’s economic growth.

How do we get there?

For the Philippines, it has largely remained a catch-up game with other Asean countries that have long benefited and continue to do so, from clever industrial policies and business friendly reforms, which have led to exponential growth in FDI in the past years. The Philippines has the potential to move away from that catch-up game and strive towards becoming a regional leader in terms of foreign investment and trade, thanks to its solid macroeconomic foundations, a consumer-driven economy, combined with a pool of over 100 million consumers with a low median age, significant market gaps that need to be filled and sectors with high growth potential, such as tourism, ICT/BPM/KPM, agri-food supply and value chains, automotive, infrastructure, energy and health care.





For the Philippines to reach that potential, however, business as usual is not enough. Instead, there is a need for a dynamic and proactive approach toward addressing the factors highlighted above, as areas which need improvement and which have so far kept the Philippines back compared to its peers in the region.

Infrastructure development

Infrastructure development that facilitates, economic growth remains a priority for the country’s continued development. While public spending in infrastructure has increased greatly in the past years, there is still space for a more comprehensive approach to infrastructure development, which ensures adequate infrastructure for the coming years, better cost-efficiency and more innovation. The private sector is willing to be part of that process, but first it is necessary to establish more dynamic implementation of public-private partnership projects. Equally, the creation of a level playing field for foreign companies will open the way for international standards and innovation to be applied to infrastructure projects across the country.

Global market integration

Trade facilitation, a proactive approach to bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and an economic policy direction that prioritizes international economic integration are key to the Philippines’s economic growth, not least due to the country’s membership of the Asean Economic Community, which the Philippines is chairing in 2017.

Competitiveness as an FDI destination

FDI levels have shown great improvement in the past years. However, the Philippines still lags behind other countries in the region. Employment generation, especially among low skilled workers who are largely missing out of the country’s current economic growth, has much to gain from increased FDI in the country. How can the Philippines become more attractive to investors looking into the region? Lifting investment restrictions on foreigners, moving toward more competition in sectors saturated by few domestic players, providing competitive investment-incentive schemes and improving the ease of doing business across the country by adopting best practices applied in Philippine Economic Zone Authority zones, will all contribute to transforming the Philippines into a more attractive destination for FDI.

A change of mind-set needs to happen in both the private sector and the government. We recognize that this is not an objective that can be solely achieved by government efforts, or solely by the private sector. There needs to be a cooperative approach, with the government making decisive moves to pass the necessary reforms and the private sector supporting the implementation of those reforms in a fair, transparent and effective way, in a mutually beneficial public-private partnership.