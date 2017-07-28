Where business travel is leisure

SUCCEEDING the establishment of its brand of hotels in the country’s main cities, Best Western International opens its newest addition in the relatively bustling—at the same time laidback—city of Pampanga. Called the Bendix Hotel, the property was the fruition of the partnership with local enterprise Hilcres Consolidated Corp., a straight-forward businessman and leisure-travelers hotel that’s unique and superior to other accommodation around these parts.

A strategic hub for smart executives doing business in Central Luzon, Bendix is right smack where all leisure and corporate travelers converge—from Tarlac up, up and away to the north; Subic Bay, west; Bulacan, south; Cabanatuan, east. Weekenders, meanwhile, will appreciate how it is positioned as a jumping point to Pampanga’s attractions (think Sky Ranch in San Fernando, Decawake Cable Park in Angeles, The Sandbox in Porac and Zoocobia Fun Zoo in Clark Freeport).

Bendix Hotel stands to attest to the fact that boutique hotels can offer more than just quality service, what with all of its 46 rooms adhering to the high standards of the Best Western International brand. Spacious floor areas are furnished with more than just basic quality amenities like beds with pocket spring mattresses, LED cable TV, mini-refrigerator and coffee and tea amenities, not to mention a private bathroom replete with a shower with non-refillable cartridge dispensers. An executive desk and high-speed Internet connectivity are ever available when work has to be done even on a lazy weekend.

The hotel’s top-floor Giant Lantern Ballroom is a grandiose venue for occasions like weddings, conferences and parties. 280 square meters of floor area is profuse for 300 guests and even for three small events to occur simultaneously.

Melbourne’s specialty coffee, meanwhile, is nestled on the bendix ground floor, the first of its kind to arrive and be wedged outside Metro Manila. One can easily get his shot of caffeine any time of the day, as well as a gamut of filling savory and confections.

Bendix is beyond being about just comfort and unobtrusive pampering, as sustainability and care for the environment is at the core of the brand. The hotel complies with green practices, such as the use of low-emissivity double glazed window panels, low-flow water fixtures and biodegradable packaging for bath and vanity kits. As the only accommodation in Pampanga committed to reducing its carbon footprint, it has been awarded an investment incentive by the City of San Fernando and is touted as the first “green hotel” in the province.

****

Best Western Bendix Hotel is nestled at the junction of MacArthur Highway and Olongapo-Gapan Road in Barangay Dolores, San Fernando City, Pampanga.