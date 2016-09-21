When men lose their sexual drive

IF women undergo menopause when they become older, do men, too? But men are not spared from such experience. “Male menopause continues to baffle us whether it is really a true entity or myth,” says Dr. Gerry H. Tan, past Philippine chapter president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

“Most of us may wonder why a member of the family starts becoming grumpier or having mood swings or depression that we always blame on ‘midlife crisis’ either relating to female menopause or ‘male menopause.’”

Both men and women have their own sets of hormones that regulate the body functions over time. But as natural part of aging, hormone changes. “Unlike the more dramatic reproductive hormone plunge that occurs in women during menopause, however, sex hormone changes in men occur gradually,” notes the Mayo Clinic.

But before probing deeper, female menopause and male menopause are two different conditions. “In women, ovulation ends and hormone production plummets during a relatively short period of time,” the Mayo Clinic explains. “In men, hormone production and testosterone bioavailability decline over a period of many years and the consequences aren’t necessarily clear.”





It was in 1944 when two American doctors – Dr. Carl Heller and Dr. Gordon Myers – reported in an article about what we now know as male menopause. They compared the symptoms with those of the female menopause, and did a blind controlled trial study showing the effectiveness of testosterone treatment.

Unfortunately, like many pioneering efforts, this went unnoticed. Men were unwilling to accept that they could attain “menopause” and such research was often hurriedly brushed under the carpet. “This is just a mid-life crisis,” men with genuine symptoms were told.

The male hormone produced in the testes is called testosterone. “It does more than fuel your sex drive,” points out healthline.com . “It also fuels changes during puberty, fuels your mental and physical energy, maintains your muscle mass, regulates your fight-or-flight response, and regulates other key evolutionary features.”

Testosterone levels, however, vary greatly among men. Generally, “older men tend to have lower testosterone levels than do younger men,” the Mayo Clinic informs. “Testosterone levels gradually decline throughout adulthood — about 1 percent a year after age 30 on average.”

“Male menopause begins with hormonal and physiological changes that occur in all men, sometimes as early as 35 or as late as 65,” says Jed Diamond, author of “Male Menopause.” “These changes affect all aspects of a man’s life. Male menopause is thus, a physical condition with psychological, interpersonal, social, and spiritual dimensions.”

Medical experts use the word “andropause” to describe aging-related hormone changes in men. Other terms include testosterone deficiency syndrome, androgen deficiency of the aging male and late-onset male hypogonadism.

“Most men will remain asymptomatic except for some symptoms that may be related to aging,” writes Tan in an article, which appeared in DiabetEASE. “To be sure if the patient’s symptoms are related to testosterone deficiency, the best test would be to get a serum testosterone level.”

Some men may experience some symptoms. “The most common complaint that men will have is the loss of sexual desire and the loss of spontaneous erections,” says Tan, who is a professor and chief of the Section of Endocrinology at Cebu Doctors’ University-College of Medicine. “Hot flushes, the typical symptoms that women complain of may not be evident at all.

“Other non-specific symptoms like decreased energy or concentration, feeling moody and sad including problems of sleep can attributed to testosterone deficiency. But almost always the symptoms are rather non-specific since these symptoms may be related to the daily stresses in life,” Tan adds.

Physically, a man’s appearance changes. “Male menopause can result in an increase in body fat with reduced muscle bulk,” Tan says. “As a result, men will complain of diminished physical or work performance over time.”

In his book, The Andropause Mystery, Professor Robert Tan explains: “Andropause is not as widely recognized as menopause as there is no discreet physiological event such as the termination of the menstruation, although the failure to have an erection is equivalent to that for some men.”

Should men worry about andropause? “Unless male menopause is causing you severe hardship or disrupting your life, you’ll probably manage your symptoms without treatment,” healthline.com points out.

Here are some recommendations to deal with andropause, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Be honest with your doctor. Work with your doctor to identify and treat any health issues that might be causing or contributing to your signs and symptoms — from medication side effects to erectile dysfunction and other sexual issues.

Make healthy lifestyle choices. Eat a healthy diet and include physical activity in your daily routine. Healthy lifestyle choices will help you maintain your strength, energy and lean muscle mass. Regular physical activity can even improve your mood and promote better sleep.

Seek help if you feel down. Depression in men doesn’t always mean having the blues. Depression can cause men to suppress their feelings and become more aggressive or irritable. Men also might try to self-medicate by abusing alcohol or other substances.

Be wary of herbal supplements. Herbal supplements haven’t been proved safe and effective for aging-related low testosterone. Some supplements might even be dangerous.

“[The effects of herbal supplements] have not been validated nor their side effects studied,” Tan cautions. “It is therefore advised at the present time to shy away from taking any herbal supplements to alleviate the symptoms of male menopause.”

On the other hand, treating aging-related low testosterone with testosterone replacement therapy is controversial. “For some men, testosterone therapy relieves bothersome signs and symptoms of testosterone deficiency,” the Mayo Clinic says. “For others, however, the benefits aren’t clear and there are possible risks.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, testosterone replacement therapy might increase the risk of heart attack, prostate cancer or other health problems. “If you wonder whether testosterone treatments might be right for you, work with your doctor to weigh the pros and cons,” it urges.