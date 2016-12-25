What will ‘not’ happen in 2017

ABOUT this time every year, we anxiously anticipate the lists of what will happen in the next 12 months. It is an opportunity for experts from every imaginable field—economics, politics, sports and showbiz—to share their predictive wisdom.

Of course, it is particularly entertaining and maybe even educational to look back at predictions gone wrong. The New York Times newspaper, with its 165-year attitude of “We’re smarter than you” concluded in 1936 that “A rocket will never be able to leave the Earth’s atmosphere.” We could excuse them for being so wrong because how could anyone predict future technology?

Except in his 1903 novel The Machine Stops, Edward Morgan Forrester talks of a world where people only communicate using digital screens and general knowledge is shared with everyone through a digital system that links everyone together. We now call that the Internet.

Instant messaging, blogging and status updates were described in 1835 in the novel by Vladimir Odoevsky called Year 4338. He just underestimated how quickly humans could technologically evolve.

Variety Magazine forecast that “Rock-and-Roll music will be gone by June” as it looked to the coming year 1955. More recent, after writing the first Harry Potter book, JK Rowling was told by a publisher: “Children just aren’t interested in witches and wizards anymore.”

The greatest prediction losers in 2016 were those who incorrectly called the outcome of the “Brexit” vote in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union and the presidential election of Donald J. Trump. But the prognosticators weren’t really wrong. It is just humans are so erratic.

But if you are going to make predictions in whatever field and are wrong, you can always respond with “Oops. My bad” and move on. They rarely follow with “I am glad I was wrong.” We, therefore, will try to predict the “things that will not happen in 2017” with the hope we are proven wrong.

‘Government agencies and departments will not strive to work together for the common good’

PRESIDENT Duterte is sometimes portrayed like Star Wars’s character Emperor Palpatine, directing his government with an iron hand as his minions do his bidding. Perhaps, unfortunately, that is not the case. Checks and balances between branches and even between agencies and regulators are critical to a free government. But we know that in the Philippines, many are operated like personal kingdoms doing what is best for the agency and not for the country. We do not think this is going to change much for the better in 2017.

‘Comprehensive tax reform will not be passed’

TAX reform is a monumental task, balancing public versus private fiscal needs. Balancing—or maybe fighting “special interests”—is even harder. Most people define tax reform as “Much higher taxes of the other guy; for me, zero taxes sounds good.” One problem is the tax laws and regulations are much like a four-story house in an “informal settlement” built over several generations. Both were made up as we went along. Nobody wants to tear either one down and start fresh and clean.

There are definitely other events that will not occur in 2017, but these are just two that we do not want to happen. However, it is impossible to avoid wanting to predict the future and be accurate.

Time to polish the crystal ball.