‘Water’ ladies in shutout win

BALIPURE notched a second straight shutout victory, this time dealing Air Force a 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 setback to forge a three-way tie for third place in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Monday.

The Purest Water Defenders rode the momentum of their upset of fancied Customs last week and dominated the Open Conference second-placers early in each set and fended off their foes’ several comeback attempts to win in 79 minutes.

BaliPure found itself sharing third place with Laoag and Pocari with a 2-1 win-loss record, behind tormentor UST’s 4-1 and Customs’ 3-1 heading to the crucial phase of the single round eliminations of the season-ending conference sponsored by Shakey’s.

The loss, on the other hand, was Air Force’s second straight and third overall against one win, sending the Jet Spikers to the brink with three games left in their schedule in the event backed by Mikasa as official ball and Accel as official outfitter.





“We still need to work on our communication but the team is starting to jell,” said Morrell, who led BaliPure’s romp with 19 hits, including 17 kills.

Dzi Gervacio backed her up with eight attack points for a nine-point output and Amy Ahomiro, Kaylee Manns, Mae Tajima and Suzanne Roces combined for 18 hits.

BaliPure yielded one attack point to Air Force, 39-40, but had five blocks against the Jet Spikers’ three and rammed in three aces against their rivals’ two.

Jocemer Tapic led Air Force’s charge with 10 hits while the power-hitting Joy Cases added nine and Mae Antipuesto had seven.

Champion Supra, meanwhile, leaned on Joven Camaganakan, Berlin Paglinawan and Arjay Onia to subdue 100 Plus, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, in a duel of winless teams to stay in the mix in the Spikers’ Turf Season 2 Third Conference, also at Philsports.

The troika combined for 43 hits as the Champion Supra Smashers broke away from a tight contest in the fourth set to snap their back-to-back losses.

The 100 Plus Active Spikers fell to 0-4 and bowed out of the semis race.

Air Force shows the way with a 2-0 mark while defending champion Cignal TV and Instituto Estetico Manila tote identical 2-1 slates and Army is in solo fourth at 1-0.

Champion Supre will next meet Army on October 22 before going up against Open Conference titlist Air Force on November 2.