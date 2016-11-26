Watch out for Felipe!

A FILIPINO, sooner or soon, could be seeing action in the World Cycling Championships.

Marcelo Felipe, 26, has showed consistency in all races his continental team, Team 7 Eleven-Sava Road Bike Philippines, has been participating in and is now the best-placed Filipino on the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) Asia Tour rankings.

A fifth-placer in the Seventh Le Tour de Filipinas in February, Felipe is currently No. 118 on the Asia Tour rankings, a position that is expected to improve as his team competes in more races in the season.

“Marcelo is thus far the rising star of Philippine cycling,” Team 7 Eleven-Sava Road Bike Philippines Manager Ric Rodriguez said. “He has a future as a world championship, if not an Olympics qualifier.”

No Filipino has raced in the Olympics—or the world championships—since the UCI implemented strict qualifying standards after the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Felipe—who finished third in a stage during in Tour of Singkarak and Tour of Borneo and was sixth in the general classification—of the previous season amassed 67 points with his performances.

7 Eleven’s other riders also fared in the Asia Tour—former Le Tour de Filipinas champion Mark Galedo was ranked 280th with 18 points and one-time Asian juniors road bronze medalist Ruston Lim at No. 372 with nine points.

Another Le Tour de Filipinas former champion, Jonipher Ravina, made the rankings table at 656th with one point, a graceful exit for the certified climber who is bound to retire in 2017.

“Marcelo’s consistency and strength makes him a strong contender at next year’s Southeast Asian Games,” Rodriguez added. Malaysia is hosting the Sea Games in 2017.

7 Eleven-Sava Road Bike Philippines is the country’s only UCI continental team that competes in regional and continental races.

The team is expected to carry the country’s campaign, along with the PhilCycling National Team, in the 2017 Le Tour de Filipinas scheduled from February 18 to 21 next year.