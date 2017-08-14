Wars, disasters make Balai Filipino a harder task for government, builders

War is an expensive undertaking for any government. To date, the Department of National Defense has estimated that the Marawi City siege already cost the

Philippine government around P3 billion due to the military’s offensive operations.

While the amount is bound to increase as the war continues, the “silent” cost of war is the rebuilding of the lives of those affected. And this silent cost that will be borne, not only by the government but the citizens, as well, could be more than the amount needed to put down enemies of the state.

This silent cost includes housing. The siege of Marawi City, for instance, has already displaced thousands of families. Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairman Eduardo D. del Rosario said he recently visited evacuation centers that have given shelter to a total of 5,000 families.

These families are forced to live in tents and share common bathrooms, with several others in the evacuation center they are in. This not only causes major discomfort on people, but also diseases that could spread like wildfire in any given congested evacuation facility.

Aside from the horrors of war, natural disasters, like typhoons, can be as equally expensive for the government and Filipinos, in general.

Dream homes

So for the HUDCC, the difficult task of fulfilling the dream of Filipino families of having their own homes is made doubly harder by both wars and disasters. Now estimated at 6.5 million units, the country’s housing backlog balloons further every time a war or disaster takes place due to the displacement of affected families.

This is why the HUDCC is now in the process of crafting a medium-term program with the support of the private sector to bridge the housing gap. The master plan is called Balai Filipino, or Building a Legacy for the Advancement and Integrity of Filipinos.

Based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the impact of the Supertyphoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan) reached P132.4 billion. Around 68 percent of the amount, or P89.598 billion, was due to damages and 32 percent, or P42.76 billion, was due to losses.

Four years after, the typhoon that devastated thousands of homes and displaced thousands of families, continue to haunt them, given that the housing units for the displaced residents in the Yolanda corridor have yet to be completed.

As of the first quarter of the year, data from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) showed only 50,791 houses have been completed, from the 205,128 units that need to be built.

“Our main concern in the housing sector is to alleviate and immediately provide assistance to displaced families. Our primordial consideration is to make them feel comfortable at the soonest possible time,” del Rosario said.

Marawi evacuees

In his recent trip to Marawi and Iligan cities, del Rosario, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr. and most of the heads of the key shelter agencies (KSAs), met with local officials from the office of the governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to barangay officials.

Del Rosario said the priority for the government was to find suitable land that is not prone to flooding or erosion, which can be used for temporary housing facilities for the evacuees of Marawi City.

He said the local government allowed the HUDCC and the KSAs to use 11 hectares of land to build some 1,100 temporary shelters for evacuees in Barangay Sagonsongan in Marawi City. If more temporary housing facilities will be needed, the local government has also allowed the use of another 16 hectares in Lanao del Sur that can also be used for this purpose.

The HUDCC chairman said the 1,100 temporary single-detached units to be built will be 40 square meters in size with a lot area of 22 square meters each. The units are prefabricated shelters with their own comfort rooms.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) is still in the process of selecting the supplier of the prefabricated homes and intends to choose one within the month since the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) targets to start construction in the second week of September.

In its latest report to the subcommittee on housing, the HUDCC said the DPWH intends to complete the construction of the temporary housing units in a month or two.

Del Rosario said the units, which will be available to evacuees who want them, will be free of charge. These units have a lifespan of two to three years and can accommodate displaced residents who have no place to stay while their homes are being rebuilt, or those whose homes have been completely destroyed.

The local governments are now in the process of identifying which of the evacuees will require only temporary housing or permanent housing units. The identification of these residents will not only include their names, but also their previous address to ensure that the government is giving free transitional housing to those who were affected by the Marawi siege only.

“We do not expect all the displaced families to avail themselves of the temporary housing units. Some of them want to go back to their homes and just renovate them. More or less, those who will avail themselves of these units are those whose homes have been totally destroyed or burned down, that is one. Second, those who need to rebuild homes their homes but need a place to stay temporarily. But those who have totally no place to go, that is going to be the problem because they will need more time and we have to support them,” del Rosario said.

Public housing

The long line of administrations that took the reins of the government have faced countless challenges when it comes to providing adequate and decent housing for Filipinos. There were many successes but also many failures.

This has clearly been seen in the results of the AmBisyon 2040 study conducted by the Neda. The study, which involved the conduct of 42 focus-group discussions and surveyed 10,000 Filipinos nationwide, showed owning a home remains one of the dreams and goals of Filipinos for themselves and their families.

Based on the AmBisyon 2040 data presented by the Neda, around 61 percent of Filipinos still dream of owning a medium-sized home. Around 73 percent of them prefer to live in houses with big lots. Around 30 percent prefer to live in cities, like Manila, and 30 percent prefer to live in the town center in the province.

“Everything boils down to resources in any program. You need resources to make it move. I do not like to criticize previous administrations, but it boils down to one thing—availability of resources,” del Rosario said.

Chapter 12 of Building Safe and Secure Communities included in the draft version of the 2017 to 2022 Public Investment Program (PIP) showed the national government intends to spend some P351.9 billion for various housing projects in the medium term.

The largest investment will be for the High Density Housing Program of the HUDCC and the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC), which amounts to P54.65 billion from 2017 to 2022. The program intends to provide shelter security to some 134,934 informal-settler families (ISFs) in Metro Manila.

Another big-ticket item is the Resettlement for ISFs Affected by the North-South Railway Project, which will require a total investment of P48.15 billion between 2017 and 2022. The project will build a total of 100,000 homes for the ISFs to be displaced by the project.

However, despite this need and the goal of addressing the 6.5-million unit housing backlog, del Rosario lamented that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) only approved a budget of P4.7 billion for the HUDCC and its six KSAs for 2018.

Del Rosario said they initially proposed a budget of P68.7 billion. This includes all the budget needed to address ISF requirement, disaster-relocation needs, and other pertinent items that the housing sector will need.

In 2016 the housing agencies were granted a collective budget of P33.38 billion. However, due to low absorptive capacity, the government only used P16.38 billion.

With this, the housing agencies had a carry over P17-billion budget, which was added to the approved housing allocation of P15.3 billion this year. This means the total budget for 2017 of the HUDCC and the KSAs is pegged at P32.3 billion.

The low budget granted to the housing sector may be due to the low budget utilization rates for the NHA and SHFC. The Philippine Development Plan 2017 to 2022 showed that NHA’s budget-utilization rate was only 71 percent and 67 percent for SHFC between 2013 and 2015. But del Rosario vowed this will change since the NHA is ramping up its spending for housing projects nationwide, including those in the Yolanda corridor. He added that the government is also keen on cutting red tape encountered by developers in undertaking socialized-housing projects.

These are bound to speed up not only the use of government funds but also private-sector spending for housing. They will also make socialized-housing projects, which normally have a profit margin of 10 percent to 20 percent, more lucrative for developers.

“In socialized housing, before these are approved, it will take three to five years on the average. Some of them say it takes them even 10 years. This is where we will focus our efforts so that we can fast-track the processing time,” del Rosario said. The HUDCC chairman added these reforms will also be accompanied by efforts of the government to provide utilities in all government housing sites, particularly for displaced families in Marawi City and other areas affected by disaster and conflict.

The ultimate goal for these housing projects, del Rosario said, is to create “townships” that do not only have adequate housing facilities, but also basic facilities, such as health centers, police or law enforcement and other social services. He said if there is a need for a school, the government will also be open to include that in the development.

These efforts will all be part of the 10-year master plan that the housing sector will be drafting. The draft will be completed and presented to the HUDCC in two weeks. The plan will be under the banner of the Balai Filipino.

To many of the world’s rich and famous, homes are mere investments that can be monetized later on. It serves as a piggy bank that they can draw from on a rainy day. It is a status symbol of sort.

But this is not the case for Filipinos. While it is a recognized right, owning a home has a deeper emotional and aspirational symbol for Filipinos. Having their own property that they can build their life on is important for them to have a decent life and to have dignity.