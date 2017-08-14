War in Marawi nearing end as Maute down to 40 fighters–Padilla

The Maute Group is not only losing ground, but also warm bodies, as it is now down to its last 40 fighters, the military said on Monday.

However, there was no progress yet in regaining the last two barangays that remain to be pockets of resistance for the Islamist extremists. Armed Forces Spokesman Restituto F. Padilla Jr. said these areas are still the hardest to recapture due to ground complexities.

“There are days that we are able to clear only a few facilities or installations or buildings because these are [towering, big] buildings. So, while we are infiltrating the commercial business district, we anticipate slower operations due to the buildings,” he said.

On one hand, Padilla said the military made a significant advancement in its past operations, depleting the Maute Group to its last 40 fighters, maybe even 20.

“Their number is between 20 to 40, so the force is getting smaller,” the military’s spokesman said. In spite of this, government troops are still up in arms as the terrorists’ “capacity to inflict harm is still there because they still have arms and adequate ammunition”, Padilla added.

The conflict in Marawi City has left 735 dead, of which 45 were civilians reportedly killed by terrorists and 128 were soldiers killed in action. Martial law continues to be in place in the whole of Mindanao, probably until December 31, due to Congress’s approval of extending military rule on the island.

The end of the conflict in Marawi City, however, will not necessarily lead to the lifting of martial law, Padilla said, as Islamist extremists “have groups in other portions of Lanao, Maguindanao and in Sulu”. “It does not mean to say that just because we have been able to address the security issue in Marawi, there is going to be a preemptive lifting of martial law,” Padilla said.

“We still have a lot of homework to do. We still have a lot of areas to address, and that is why we still need it [martial law in Mindanao],” the military’s spokesman added.

Asked if there is a change in the military’s target, Padilla said martial law is aimed at addressing all the security issues in Mindanao. “If one is having a violent activity, it may spill over to other parts if we don’t control it,” Padilla said.

In his visit to Marawi City, President Duterte told government troops to prepare for war against communist rebels after they have quelled the extremist threat. “Don’t be too complacent because there is a strong resurgence, [as] the NPA [New People’s Army] is coming back again. After this, we will reorient and target the NPA,” the President said.