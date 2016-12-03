War dance recalls Zambales town’s religious roots

MASINLOC, Zambales—There is a 400-year-old legend here that recalls an epic battle between native Ayta tribesmen and Christian colonizers.

The story is intertwined with the tale about how this town came to be in 1607.

As the folklore goes, after the Spanish conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legazpi landed in this part of the country in the late 16th century, a fisherman found a statue floating along the shore on top of a huge bell. When the statue reached the shore of Bani, where the Spaniards first established a settlement here, the bell stopped and refused to move. So the residents tried to lift the statue up and bring it to shore, but, alas, it was so heavy they couldn’t move it, even an inch.

The residents then tried every ritual they could think of. They prayed the rosary for nine days and offered the best of their harvest, but still the statue couldn’t be moved. Then an old man thought of reenacting a war dance between Aytas and Christians, and when this was played out, the statue became so light that it was easily brought ashore.

Nowadays, that statue of Saint Andrew is rightfully ensconced at the center of the Roman Catholic church here, a 16th-century Baroque edifice that stands out among Spanish-era churches in Central Luzon, because it was built with coral stone instead of the usual adobe.

Local folks think the apostle had chosen Masinloc as his rightful place, and that he favored the war dance because it was his favorite game when he was young.

The legend has been passed on from generation to generation of Masinloqueños ever since Capt. Florentino Elicaño, one of the earliest inhabitants of Masinloc, related the story in 1621 to his son Gerardo, who would, one day, become the town’s municipal judge.

Cultural attraction

LIKE the legend of Saint Andrew, the war dance that was named “Binabayani”, from the Zambal word for bravery, had since earned a special spot in the town’s history. Reenacted each year on November 30, the feast day of the patron saint, the dance had become a local must-see for both residents and visitors during the town fiesta.

Like in the epic battle of old, the contending groups of Aytas and Christians battled it out with spears, knives and shields to the rhythm of native bamboo drums.

The Christians, garbed in white outfit and sporting multi-colored headdresses, clearly contrasted with the bare-backed Aytas, their skin blackened with charcoal applied with oil. The modern version of the war dance is gender-sensitive: With at least two or three women participants in each group, the ladies armed with their own spears and knives.

In measured steps, the adversaries sallied back and forth, charging and defending, knives and bolos and spears clacking loudly against bamboo shields—until the natives were finally vanquished (and hence, gave way to Christianization).

Tradition

“YEAR in and year out, the “Binabayani” dance is one that we look forward to. It’s a tradition we cannot do without,” said Edilberto Ebbat, 60, among those who teach the war dance to young initiates.

“This is part of our local culture,” added Ebbat, who had similarly blackened his skin and worn a headdress of coarse plant fibers for the occasion.

Ebbat, who started joining the ritual dance when he was nine years old, said it is important to teach the younger generations not just the dance steps, but also the story behind the reenactment.

He recalled being taught the dance by the fathers of the same kids he had since taught and made part of the team. His group is now composed of youngsters and several “oldies” like him, with the relative ages of the members spanning three generations.

Fiesta feature

AS a popular fiesta attraction, the “Binabayani dance” has now spawned the Binabayani Festival, a competition among local groups aspiring to be the best interpreter of the war dance in its annual reiterations.

Vice Mayor Daddy Enciso said the contest has been initiated by the local government unit to preserve the local tradition and encourage residents to learn more about authentic local culture.

“There are already two groups doing the “Binabayani” dance, but this is the original,” Enciso said, referring to Ebbat’s group. He said Ebbat’s group no longer joins the competition and simply makes featured appearances during the fiesta and other community events.

Good business

LOCALS also point out the “Bina-bayani” competition, in turn, had generated many tourists for Masinloc, some coming from as far as Manila and other provinces in Central Luzon.

“Aside from the cultural value of the “Binabayani”, it makes for good business, too,” said Danilo Eclevia, a teacher in a government high school here, who chronicles community goings-on through a social-media page that he administers.

Eclevia said historical accounts actually place the founding of Masinloc by Fray Andres del Espiritu Santo, who was born in Valladolid, Spain. The missionary was said to have been sent on a mission in 1606 and founded Masinloc the following year.

“This might be the reason Saint Andrew was chosen as the patron saint of Masinloc, because Fray Andres was likely born on November 30, following the custom of early Catholics to name their children after the patron saint,” Eclevia said.

Image Credits: Henry Empeño