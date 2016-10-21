Walking seen good option vs traffic jam

IN these times where monstrous jams have become the new normal, walking is becoming an alternative for some young Filipinos.

It doesn’t matter if their day starts on a happy note because this would later dampen the spirit when the rigors of daily commuting come in.

“Walking makes you fit. Walking is as good a workout as running and it may even be better. Unlike fast-paced cardio exercises like running and cycling, walking puts less impact on the joints,” Sperry Philippines’s Joseph Asong said.

In a tropical country like the Philippines where taking public transportation every single work day is a herculean struggle, Asong said admits it is quite a challenge for millennials who commute to and from work during unforgiving rush hours.





Since commuting ultimately involves walking from point A to point B, Asong said walking becomes more tedious because it can be painful if done for long periods, especially under harsh weather.

While these things give walking a bad rep, it’s always good for millennials to know the benefits of the activity.

According to a study by James O’Keefe in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, intense exercise increases the risk of heart problems. An alternative would be walking as the activity helps an individual to shed unwanted pounds. Walking also uses more muscles since it carries the weight of a body, making it easier to burn calories.

Asong urged millennials who feel “toxic” in their workload to walk to bust the stress. “Walking relaxes you. You can literally walk stress away by brisk walking,” Asong said. “For commuters trying to make it to work on time, this is easy.”

Furthermore, Asong said millennials must be aware that quick-paced walking increases endorphins in the body, which helps reduce stress hormones. Asong, who is not a physician, didn’t say how he acquired that view.

Asong said walking helps millennials to become more socially aware as they are given an opportunity to interact with different people every day.

“Walking also exposes you to the outside, making you updated with the newest establishments and hangout spots that just opened, things you can’t actually do when you’re sitting at the backseat of a car or cab,” Asong said.

But the idea of walking is one thing but doing it the right way is another, he explained. That said, it’s important to keep in mind how you can walk properly and comfortably.

Asong recommends a walker to keep a good posture.

“Stand straight, don’t lean forward or backward, chin up,” the walker said. “And don’t look down while walking.”

Asong, who works for a company that sells shoes, recommends wearing the right footwear.

“Wearing heels or ill-fitting shoes will only guarantee blisters, discomfort and more serious injuries down the line,” he said sans citing a source. “Opt for a lightweight pair that’s made for city walking.”