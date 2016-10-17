Volleyball Rumble On

WORLD-CLASS volleyball action takes centerstage as the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women’s Club World Championship presented by PLDT goes full blast on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

All eyes will be on the home team—PSL-F2 Logistics Manila—as it takes on South American champion Rexona-Sesc Rio in the 6:30 p.m. main offering of the tournament organized by the Philippine Superliga and Eventcourt with TV5, Petron, Asics, BMW and F2 Logistics as sponsors, Diamond Hotel as official residence and Turkish Airlines as official airlines.

Olympic gold medalist Zhu Ting and VakifBank Istanbul takes on Hisamitsu Springs Kobe at 10 a.m., followed by the clash between Volero Zurich and Asian titlist Bangkok Glass at 1 p.m. on the first day of the tournament which also has Mikasa, Gerflor and Jinling as technical sponsors.

Reigning champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul tests the mettle of European superpower Pomi Casalmaggiore at 4:30 p.m. before the opening ceremony that will be graced by FIVB honorary president Wei Jizhong, Asian Volleyball Confederation secretary general Shanrit Wongprasert, FIVB executive council member Stav Jacobi and Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. president Joey Romasanta and vice-president Peter Cayco.





Senator Manny Pacquiao and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez were also invited, affirming the government’s support in the week-long spectacle that is also backed by the PSC, Rexona, Mall of Asia Arena, Foton and Price Waterhouse Cooper.

Skippered by Rachel Anne Daquis and powered by seven foreign reinforcements, hopes are high for PSL-F2 Logistics Manila, which is tipped to be showered with massive support from the home crowd after President Rodrigo Duterte declared October as “Volleyball Month.”

Joining Daquis, one of the most stunning beauties in the local volleyball circuit, on the team are Mika Reyes, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Jen Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Frances Molina and Jaja Santiago. They have as imports Americans Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer, Puerto Rican Lynda Morales, Ukrainian Yevgeniya Nyukhalova, Russian Ekaterina Krivets, Thai Tichaya Boonlert and Japanese Yuri Fukuda.

The team is coached by Serbian Moro Branislav.

“Yes, there is pressure. We’re playing against the best players in the world,” said Daquis, admitting that they are pressured to win as underdogs. “But we’re really excited to play against them. This will be a great experience for us and we will use it for future games.”

But winning their world debut would not be easy for the Filipinas.

After crashing out of the medal podium in last year’s edition in Zurich, the Brazilian side out for redemption with legendary coach Bernardo Rezende vowing to come up with a serious battle against the world’s best club teams following a gold-medal finish with the Brazilian men’s team in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Rexona-Sesc Rio, an 11-time Brazilian Superliga champion and South American title-holder for the past three years, made a major upgrade in its offense as it drafted Dutch winger Anne Bujis to power the already competitive core of Olympians Gabi Guimaraes, Juicely Silva and Fabi Oliveira, who was with Pomi Casalmaggiore when it grabbed a silver medal in the same world tournament in 2013.

“I have a libero who is a 2-time Olympic gold medalist in Fabi,” Rezende said. “But this is a very tough competition. Our chances may not be that high, but we will try our best.”