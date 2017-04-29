Vivo’s V5 Lite: Light to the pocket, literally and figuratively

THE use of smartphones for selfies has prompted mobile-phone manufacturers to cash in on the demand by introducing several models. With Filipinos going crazy over selfies, the country has become these manufacturers’ playground. One of these is Vivo Mobile Communications Co. Ltd., which has made a name in the local market after its entry in March last year.

And Vivo Philippines Vice President Hazel Bascon has expressed optimism in the country’s retail space.

“We aim to be there in the top 5 leading brands in the country,” she said a recent interview with the BusinessMirror.

As part of its strategy, Vivo wants to cover all bases in the market. First, it launched the Vivo V5 Plus for the high-end market. Later, the company introduced the Vivo V5 Lite for the selfie market comprised by a lot of millennials.

Advertisement

Bascon claims the V5 Lite as is the most advanced smartphone in its price range, available for P9,990 ($199.80 at P50 to US$1).

“Ideal for students, young entrepreneurs and young professionals, the Vivo V5 Lite is one of the best smartphone deals in the market today,” she said.

The model has 3 gigabytes of random access memory and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 256GB. The phone features a 16 megapixel (MP) front camera with a 5.5-inch LCD screen. According to Bascon, other smartphones only have a 5-MP front camera.

Affordability

THE V5 Lite allows the average Filipino user to engage in high-quality selfies at an affordable price.

The front camera with f/2.0 aperture is complemented by the company’s patented “selfie softlight” technology: a user would enjoy taking selfies. Furthermore, the 13-MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash makes a good backup for the device.

Powered by a 64-bit Octa-core processor, the V5 Lite runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow supported by a Funtouch 3.0 operating system. Its storage gave me elbow room to gather data and video. Its 3,000 mAh battery ensures a longer staying power within the day.

Price for price, the phone’s dimensions are okay,’ 153.8 x 75.5 x 7.6 mm and weight of 155 grams.

The V5 Lite is also equipped with dual-sim functionality and 4G/LTE support.

Beyond selfies

THE V5 Lite is also a good tool for learning. Through YouTube, I was able to listen to all the songs in the latest Broadway hit Hamilton in a very clear and crisp audio. Being a history buff, I was also able to review his world history, such as the important events in World War II, such as the Battle of Britain, Battle of Midway, Battle of Berlin and the sinking of German battleship Bismarck, among others.

As far as local content is concerned, local institutions need to step up to provide interesting, fresh and relevant content to entice millennials and the Generation Z to study Philippine history via YouTube.

Downside

UNFORTUNATELY, the V5 Lite doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor. And, as the word Lite implies, this device is a softer, slightly toned down version of the V5: less RAM, no dedicated Hi-FI chip and a slightly less powerful front camera.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to point out the ungainly elements of the V5 Lite, especially with Vivo’s design.

For me, I got a sturdy and premium looking device with a 2.5D glass front and a metal back with the familiar lines and branding.

In a price-sensitive market, like the Philippines, Prof. Jan Carlo Punongbayan of the University of the Philippines School of Economics said pricing plays an important in the commercial success of a product.

As far as the V5 Lite is concerned, it meets the price and other factors that can entice a buyer to get the V5 Lite.

“Price is definitely important, but also other factors come into play, such as quality, durability, the availability of substitutes and brand loyalty,” Punongbayan said. “When it comes to gadgets brand loyalty is quite important.