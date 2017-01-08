Viva Señor Jesus Nazareno!

TODAY we celebrate the annual feast day of the Black Nazarene, a miraculous statue of Jesus Christ carrying his cross. Millions of Filipino Catholics are devoted to the Nuestro Señor Jesus de Nazareno, and they gather every year on this day to celebrate the feast.

The Black Nazarene represents Christ’s passion and suffering, and through the centuries it has become the Filipino people’s symbol of struggle and faith. Devotees have experienced numerous instances of answered prayers and miracles, making the devotion to the Black Nazarene one of the strongest spiritual and religious phenomena in the country.

It is said that a Mexican sculptor created the Black Nazarene in the 1600s. It was placed in a ship bound for Manila in the year 1606, but according to stories, a fire that broke out inside the ship reached the statue and blackened the image.

It was brought to our shores by a group of Augustinian Recollect missionaries who brought it to the Church of San Juan Bautista in Bagumbayan (Saint John the Baptist Church at Luneta). After a couple of years, the Black Nazarene was moved to a bigger church near the area.

On January 9, 1767, the image of the Black Nazarene was transferred to Quiapo Church (Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene) whose patron is also John the Baptist. Since that time, the annual feast day has been celebrated by millions of devotees.

According to history, Pope Innocent X established the Confradia de Jesus Nazareno in 1650 to encourage devotion to the Black Nazarene. And in 1880 Pope Pius VII blessed the Black Nazarene, granting plenary indulgence to those who pray before the statue.

The life-size statue of Jesus survived fires that destroyed the church twice, two earthquakes, floods and bombings during World War II.

Today we are witnessing the “Traslación,” the popular barefoot procession during which devotees carry a replica of the Black Nazarene through the streets of Manila. Traslación means the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene. This procession reminds the faithful of the sacrifice and suffering of Jesus Christ as he walked barefoot carrying his cross to Mount Calvary.

As devotees participate in the procession, they are in a way sharing in the sacrifices of Christ. It is as much a show of faith as it is a gesture of gratitude for everything that the Lord has given, especially for the sacrifices He endured for the salvation of our souls.

The Traslación is a journey of about 2 kilometers, which starts at the Luneta Grandstand and passes through the city’s small streets and roads. After hours of walking and prayer, it makes its final stop at the Quiapo Church.

During the many hours that the Poong Nazareno is brought outside the church, devotees struggle to touch the image, throw pieces of cloth to wipe the image with and wait for these cloths to be thrown back to them. There are many stories of faith and miracles attributed to the Black Nazarene. In the church itself, people line up for hours just to be able to touch the holy image.

The devotion to the Black Nazarene is so strong because Filipinos recognize the spiritual benefits it brings into their lives. Attending the Traslación is a deep spiritual experience for the millions of devotees. It brings a profound change in them, awakens their hope and strengthens their faith.