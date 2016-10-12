Vista Land’s current bondholders await firm’s plans for more commercial projects

PROPERTY developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. is in a dilemma. Investors are holding on to the company’s dollar-denominated bonds until they mature between next year and 2022. That runs against the company’s efforts to convert most of its foreign-denominated debts into local currency or redeem these earlier as the company floats debt that carries lower interest rates. “It’s impossible to convert all our debts into peso,” said Cynthia J. Javarez, the company’s chief financial officer, treasurer and controller.

“[Vista Land bonds] are actually trading at 110 percent [of their face value]. Most likely, most of those holding on to their bonds now will actually keep them until 2022. There are so many investment avenues at this point,” she said.

Javarez said the company has about $600 million in bonds, $200 million of which will mature between 2018 and 2019. The rest will mature in 2022.

Its financial statement said the company has notes payable totalling P35.35 billion, P30.42 billion of which are dollar-denominated, P5 billion in retail bonds, P728 million in corporate notes facility and P7 million in home-builder bonds.





Javarez said the company is already preparing to tap the local debt market early next year to raise the necessary cash to redeem its expensive dollar-denominated debts and to fund its capital expenditures for next year currently pegged at P30.9 billion, or the same amount of its capital expenditure (capex) this year.

“We’re working on the fund-raising this year. But we will execute it next year. We’re also managing the interest expenses,” she said.

For next year, Vista Land hopes to deploy between 30 percent to half of its capex to fund more of its shopping-mall and commercial-center projects even as it tries to boost its recurring income, cash that comes from the rents of its shopping-mall tenants and offices.

The company intends to build 1.3 million square meters of gross floor area of commercial centers. Officials said it is on track to hit its goal.

Vista Land is hoping to increase its recurring income as, over the years, it had relied mostly on sales of real estate since it was known to develop mostly horizontal projects such as subdivisions.

As of the first half of the year ending June, its recurring income stood at P2.05 billion as against its real-estate income of P12.57 billion, a signal to the officials that the transformation of the company into a “complete real-estate company” is far from complete.

Manuel Villar Jr., a former senator and a defeated presidential candidate during the 2010 elections, admitted the company is playing catch-up with the likes of Ayala Land Inc. and the SM group, which have businesses ranging from shopping mall to hotel and resort operation to office buildings.

Before Villar’s return to the company, the market of Vista Land catered to the lower segment of the market as its malls’ tenants were mostly those tenants from the flea markets, while the cuts of its house-and-lot subdivisions were mostly smaller.

That changed gradually, and the eventual return of Villar to the firm, as Vista Land started to leave the lower segment of the market and climbed its way up to cater to the wealthier classes.

Its subdivisions, meanwhile, now offer bigger cuts and classier home designs. Its new malls are now spacious and well lit, as they accommodate other Villar-owned companies such as All Home, a warehouse-type retail concept targeting home builders, and the family-owned coffee shop that places itself on a par with brands such as Starbucks.

“I’m beginning to love retail. Our retail business is growing fast,” Villar, the company’s chairman, said.

“If you look at what I am putting up, whether its All Home, All Day [supermarket], we want it to be good. We need to level up because the middle class is growing. Everybody is leveling up, so I’ll be the first one to do it because I’m playing catch-up,” he said. “Our malls are very nice. Our retail is very nice. It’s a retail strategy. I don’t believe you have to sell at a high price because your place is nice,” he said.

Officials said the company will soon change all of its malls into Vista Malls, converting Starmalls and even the Manuela group of retail concept into just one brand

Vista Land is confident it can catch up with the large property developers as it has enough spaces—or those subdivisions that it built over the years—to convert a portion of it into commercial or office area.

“Soon we will be present in 100 cities and municipalities. That’s our target this year. But in the next six years, I think the country will continue to level up our offerings. We’re anticipating this and we’re building more,” he said.