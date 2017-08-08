Vista Land returns to the debt market

VISTA Land and Lifescapes Inc., the property development arm of the Villar family, returned to the local debt market on Tuesday as it listed its P5-billion seven-year and 10-year fixed-rate bonds at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) platform.

The newly listed Vista Land bonds due 2024 and 2027 carry an interest rate of 5.7512 percent and 6.2255 percent per annum, respectively. The bonds have been assigned top rating by local debt watcher Credit Rating and Investors Services Philippines Inc., indicating a stable outlook for the company.

The said debt is the first tranche of the P20-billion retail bonds under shelf registration approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and marks the 21st corporate bond to be listed in PDEx this year.

This brings the year-to-date total of new listings and enrolments to P140.21 billion, more than double than the same period last year, while the cumulative level of bonds listed or enrolled today stands at P740.92 billion issued by 46 companies comprised of 126 securities.

Vista Land Chairman Manuel B. Villar Jr. led the ringing of the bell to herald the listing and start of trading of the Vista Land bonds.

Vista Land earlier said it is planning to grow its tourism and hospitality business while looking into the development of industrial estates.

“We’re venturing into tourism, as you know and, eventually, we’ll probably have some of industrial also,” Vista Land President Manuel Paolo A. Villar said. Paolo said they are building hotels as part of their mixed use developments while looking at integrated tourism projects to add to their existing residential, commercial and office leasing businesses.

“We’re looking at the next three years for hotels. We’re very bullish on tourism. As you know, the Chinese has been more open to come to the Philippines,” he said. “I think there have been more and will be more Chinese tourist arrivals in the Philippines, so you’re looking at the big growth in tourism.”