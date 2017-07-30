Virtually unchallenged

Rafael Pescos and Cinderella Lorenzo breasted the tape virtually unopposed to rule the Metro Manila leg of the 41st National Milo Marathon that was ran on a cool and damp but rainless Sunday morning on an out-and-back course at the SM Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City.

Pescos, one of Cebu’s top prospects, clocked two hours, 38 minutes and 27 seconds in topping the men’s 42.195-kilometer race of the event that has become an iconic symbol of running since Milo started organizing the race 41 years ago.

He didn’t have to look behind him as he checked in at the finish. His closest pursuers, who completed the podium, were way behind him with Erick Panique finishing in 2:43:10 and Noel Tillor in 2:47:31.

Lorenzo, on the other hand, raced like she was Cinderella who had to beat the clock in the fairy tale.

The pride of Taguig City, Lorenzo clocked 3:16:16 to dominate the women’s marathon of the leg that gathered an eye-popping 32,000 runners who participated in the various categories and age groups.

Like Pescos, Lorenzo was virtually unopposed at the finish where thousands of participants wearing Milo tops transformed the course into a sea of green. She was close to recovering from the grueling run when Lany Cardona (3:23:38) and Lizane Abella (3:29:48) checked in to complete the podium.

For Pescos, he will be in celebratory mode for as long as he would want to after he nailed his first victory of his running career.

“I am very happy because this is my first victory. I’m getting more excited because the Finals will be in my hometown,” Pescos said.

Lorenzo, meanwile, had the weather to thank other than the preparations she poured for the race.

“Good thing that it didn’t rain throughout the race. It would be very hard for us to run under the rain,” Lorenzo said. “Hopefully, I can get better and beat my idol, Mary Joy Tabal, in Cebu.”

Tabal is the reigning National Marathon Queen and Cebu, where the Rio Olympian Tabal hails from, will host the nationals on December 3 after all 19 regional eliminations are completed.

Besides earning tickets to the national finals, Pescos and Lorenzo earned P50,000 each for topping the race.

“We are very happy with the turnout. ‘Good thing it didn’t rain. The weather is very cooperative,” said Milo Sports Executive Robbie de Vera, who confessed they were close to canceling the race in the event of a heavy rainfall.

Gregg Vincent Osorio (1:16:00) and Jhanine Mansueto (1:35:00) won the men’s and women’s 20-km race, with Jackson Kiprotich Chirchir (31:59) and Diane Klein Ong (0:46:57) topping the 10-km run.