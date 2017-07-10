Villar to file charges against BPI for failing to check garlic prices

Senator Cynthia A. Villar, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, is poised to file charges against Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) officials for failing to crackdown on cartels accused of manipulating the prices and supply of garlic.

At a Senate hearing on Monday, Villar grilled BPI officials, led by Director Vicencio Mamaril, as the committee opened an inquiry into the implication of the sudden rise of garlic prices, ranging from P140 to P200 per kilo in local markets.

The committee is also checking reports that local production of garlic, particularly in Ilocos Norte, has decreased due to lack of planting material.

Villar said the BPI announced last November it was accepting “applications for the import clearance of fresh garlic and fresh onion, provided that every importer has completed the necessary documents for submission.”

The senator also cited a subsequent report by the Department of Agriculture that more than 57,000 metric tons of imported garlic was given import clearance by the BPI, noting that as of May 2017 only 12,000 metric tons were officially recorded as having been delivered to local markets.

She said the combined local production of garlic was reportedly ranging from an average of 9,000 metric tons (MT) a year or 6 percent of the annual demand pegged at 139,77 MT that Villar noted to be “barely a month’s garlic requirement of the country”.

Villar invoked Republic Act 10623, also known as the Price Act of 2012, that provides “protection to consumers by stabilizing the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities”. The same law, she said, also prescribed “measures against undue price increases during emergency situations and like occasions”.

The senator specifically cited Section 5 of the law, which listed illegal acts of price manipulation that, she said, “included cartel, which is any combination of or agreement between two or more persons engaged in the production, manufacture, processing, storage, supply, distribution, marketing, sale or disposition of any basic necessity or prime commodity designed to artificially and unreasonably increase or manipulate its price”.

Villar also noted findings in earlier Senate hearings on garlic importation last 2014, which uncovered price manipulation by certain traders “by jacking up the selling price of imported garlic”.

The senator warned BPI she herself would file graft charges against its officials on behalf of local farmers, if the bureau fails to stop the garlic racket involving smugglers and local cartels.

Villar added she will, likewise, authorize the Commission on Competition to conduct a separate inquiry into the racket.