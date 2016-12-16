Village chief nabbed in Bulacan drug bust

By Catherine Joy L. Maglalang

STA. MARIA, Bulacan – A village chief considered to be a high-value target was arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA RO-3) in a drug sting in Barangay Guyong, Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Thursday afternoon.

Juvenal Blanquera Azurin, the PDEA regional director in Central Luzon identified the suspect as Henry San Miguel, male, 45, Brgy. Chairman of Barangay of Mag-asawang Sapa, Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Azurin said San Miguel had been in the PDEA’s target-list for two months through information from a confidential informant.

“(The) Barangay Chairman of San Miguel is considered a high-value target because he is an elected government official. The fact that he is currently holding a government position will further aggravate his liability under section 28 (liability of public officials and employees) of RA 9165”, Azurin added.

Azurin said the anti-drug operation transpired on Thursday afternoon at Barangay Guyong. A PDEA agent acted as a buyer to secure a drug deal from the suspect for the purchase of one “Bulto (5 grams) of shabu for P13,000.00.

Confiscated from the village chairman were one piece heat sealed plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing five grams with an estimated street value of Php 23,000.00, and the buy-bust money used in the anti-drug operation.

“The suspect even attempted to elude arrest using his getaway car but the operating team abruptly responded and cornered him”, Azurin said.

The suspect was brought in PDEA Jail Facility in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga for further investigation.

A charge for violation of section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act is being readied for filing in court.