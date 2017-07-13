Venice Film Festival in Manila

The internationally renowned Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest film festival, is finally coming to Manila for the first time, with the Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hill, Taguig City, playing host to the prestigious event, which will also be the first in Southeast Asia.

The five-day festival will run from July 26 to July 31, with three Filipino films, namely, Ang Babaeng Humayo directed by Lav Diaz, Jay by Francis Xavier Passion and Thy Womb by Brillante Mendoza, among the 11 award-winning films from last year’s festival in Venice, Italy.

Leading the launch are (from left) Luigi Bernas, director, Societa Dante Alighieri; His Excellency Massimo Roscigno, Italy’s ambassador to the Philippines; Mary Liza Diño, chairman and CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines; and Sergio Boero, president, Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines.