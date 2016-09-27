Vatican urges PHL: Beat back China challenge on ship officers’ market

IT is now the Vatican’s turn to give counsel to the Philippine government on the latest dispute between Manila and Beijing: Domination of the world market for seamen.

Fr. Bruno Ciceri, representative of the Apostleship of the Sea International at the Holy See’s Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, said right after the 21st National Seafarers’ Day celebration in a Pasay City mall that Filipino seamen must improve their competitiveness to beat back the challenge of China as the world’s top producer of seamen.

Today, he added, China is producing more ship officers than the Philippines, which accounts for 30 percent of seamen worldwide, and intensified training must be implemented to overcome Beijing’s campaign to have more merchant ships manned by its citizens.

The event, which was attended by some 4,000 seamen and maritime students and their families, was co-sponsored by the Apostleship of the Sea, the Committee on the National Seafarer Day and SM Global Pinoy to give importance to the invaluable contribution the Filipino seafaring community gives to the country.





“The aim of this occasion is to give due recognition to the vital role played by the thousands of Filipino seafarers toward the development of the Philippines as a maritime country,” Glenn D. Ang, senior vice president for operations and program director of SM Global Pinoy.

Shipping, he added, accounts for the transport of 90 percent of commodities worldwide, even as it accounts for a tiny 3 percent of carbon emissions, making it more environment-friendly.

On June 25 Secretary-General Kitack Lim of the International Maritime Organization also lauded Filipino seamen for their professionalism and industry during the celebration of International Day of Seafarers held at the Mall of Asia.

Annually, Filipino seamen remit in excess of $3 billion to their families, but the amount could be larger if more officers are deployed to handle more ships.

Ciceri noted that, while many manning companies and ship masters still prefer Filipino seamen, China has succeeded in producing the most number of ship officers qualified to man vessels plying global routes.

This, the priest added, has been the gist of a recent report issued by the Baltic and International Maritime Council (Bimco) and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

“The Chinese are now taking over and there are other nationalities that are coming forward, especially for the officers, and Filipinos should work double time,” he said.

While the Philippine is still the top supplier of ratings, it has lagged behind China in producing officers who will be needed in the next 10 years.

The Bimco-ICS report said there is a current shortfall of 16,500 ship officers, whose demand would rise to 92,000 in 2020 and 147,500 in 2025. On the hand, there is a surplus of 116,000 ratings.

“There are many Filipino ratings but for Filipino officers, we have less. We need more Filipino officers, and I would advise Filipinos to work hard to improve their capacity to become officers, because that is what is lacking in the world maritime industry,” Ciceri said.

Before China’s takeover, the Philippines had long held the position of being the world’s capital source of seafarers, with some 367,000 Filipino seafarers deployed all over the world.

Filipino seafarers are the top choice in the international maritime industry because of their industry, compassion, resilience and good grasp of the English language.

Ciceri was guest of honor in this year’s celebration of the Seafarers Day, with the theme “Marinong Pilipino: Tatak ng Kahusayan.”

At least 60 International Christian Maritime Association (Icma) delegates, also attended the event.

Icma is an ecumenical association actively engaged in upholding the welfare of people who work at sea and their families.

Ciceri, who also headed the Icma delegation, said they will spend a week in the Philippines to meet Filipino seamen, maritime officials and students and conduct lectures.

“Many of the delegates are here in the Philippines for the first time and it is a learning experience for them,” he added.

The National Seafarers Day is an annual event that is celebrated every last Sunday of September under Presidential Proclamation 828.

This celebration started in 1997 and it has always been part of the National Maritime Week, which is held during the last week of September.