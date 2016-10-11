Valuable lessons from the elderly

Among the sources of Filipino pride is our sacred tradition to treat the elderly with utmost respect and reverence in recognition of their valuable wisdom acquired through decades of life experiences. For those of us who grew up with our grandparents, their role in shaping our values and beliefs during our growing up years is undeniable.

Even at the national level, the elderly are held in high regard, with government officials crafting and implementing policies to promote the welfare of senior citizens through special benefits and privileges. Part of this initiative is the annual celebration of the National Elderly Week held every first week of October, as mandated by Proclamation 470 signed in September 1994.

One of the government institutions actively engaged in serving the elderly is the Social Security System (SSS), which disburses monthly benefits to more than 2 million pensioners at present. Among these SSS pensioners is 73-year-old Cesario “Lolo Cesar” Dayag, whose life provides a treasure trove of valuable lessons for the young and old alike.

Love for family. Even with a family of his own and despite his advanced age, Lolo Cesar is

dedicated in looking after his 93-year-old mother, who was widowed after his father, who previously worked in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, passed away. In his own precious way, Lolo Cesar’s commitment to his mother echoes this year’s theme for the National Elderly Week, which is “Pagmamahal at Respeto ng Nakababata, Nagpapaligaya sa Nakakatanda.”





. Age is just a number, and Lolo Cesar keeps himself busy by watching movies and ballroom dancing, which is his favorite pastime. His energy and timeless dance routines enliven social events, such as the SSS Pensioners Day, where he often participates in ballroom dancing sessions andproduction numbers.

“Walang ibang nagpe-perform kundi kami. Mahiyain sila, eh kami sige lang ng sige. Gusto ko kasi masaya talaga. Kung magpapa-stress ka, mabuburyo ka lang,” he quips.

Even more impressive is Lolo Cesar’s continuing contribution to society through his active participation in organizations, such as the Senior Citizens of Barangay Malaya; Committee of Ethics in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches; and Senior Prostate Advocacy Club in East Avenue Medical Center.

Saving for retirement and other contingencies. A covered SSS member since 1966, Lolo Cesar has contributed a total of over P8,000 during his working years. Strenuous activities took its toll on Lolo Cesar’s health and he succumbed to pneumonia in 1996, for which he was able to claim SSS disability benefits for two consecutive years, which amounted to P32,300.

He currently receives P3,049.20 in retirement pension per month, which he spends for basic needs, such as food and clothing. Since his retirement in 2002, his pension benefits have added up to nearly P500,000 at present. His experience is just one of the many examples of the generous return that SSS members receive from their monthly contributions, which serve as their savings for retirement and other financial contingencies.

“Maganda ’yung pagkaka-member ko ng SSS. Nakakatulong ito sa pang-araw araw na pagkain ko, pambili ng mga gamit [at] damit, kasi biruin mo, lifetime yan, ’di ba? Kung hindi ako nag-member, wala akong maaasahan, eh hindi ko naman alam kung makakapagbigay ’yung mga anak ko. Eh, nagsipag-asawa na sila, may pami-pamilya na rin. Mahirap din umasa eh,” he explains.

There is much to learn from the elderly. As shown in the life of Lolo Cesar, nurturing close family and social ties results in happier and more meaningful lives; the elderly should not be underestimated for they are still highly capable of adapting to the changing times and contributing to society; and Filipino workers have much to benefit as covered members of the SSS.

****

For more details on SSS programs, members can drop by the nearest SSS branch, visit the SSS web site (www.sss.gov.ph), or contact the SSS call center at 920-6446 to 55, which accepts calls from 7 a.m. on Monday all the way to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Susie G. Bugante is the vice president for public affairs and special events of the SSS. Send comments about this column to susiebugante.bmirror@gmail.com.