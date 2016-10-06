Valdez in MVP Performance

ALYSA VALDEZ did what she does best and took matters into her own hands to lift Bureau of Customs to a tough 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9 decision over Team Laoag for a share of the lead with University of Santo Tomas in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference on Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena.

And it was a performance to remember as Valdez erased Thailand’s Sontaya Keawbundit’s 38-point game in an Ateneo match against Lyceum in a battle for third place in the league six years ago. Another Thai, Lithawat Kesinee, also erupted for 37 points nine years ago.

The former Ateneo star and undisputed face of Philippine women’s volleyball also became the highest-scoring local player in the league, shattering the 37-hit performance of former Adamson University captain Angela Benting eight years ago.

But the amiable two-time league Most Valuable Player (MVP) and many-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines MVP refused to take all the credit.





“The whole team is happy because we knew we gave it all and we did it not just for ourselves but also for our imports and our teammates who were not able to play,” said Valdez, who more than doubled her 18-point performance against University of the Philippines in last weekend’s opening of the season-ending conference.

The victory pushed the Transformers to share of the lead with the overachieving Tigresses, who also hurdled their first two assignments without two of their mainstays.