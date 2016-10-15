Valdez and Co. snap UST streak

ALYSSA VALDEZ and Thai import Kanjana Kuthaisong put on a show on Saturday as Bureau of Customs (BoC) dealt University of Santo Tomas (UST) its first loss, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15, in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Collegiate Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Valdez scattered 19 points on 15 attacks and two service aces, two blocks and 11 digs, while Kuthaisong stood out with 16 points she highlighted with 15 spikes and seven excellent receptions.

Thai setter Natthanicha Jaisaen delivered 44 excellent sets as BoC spoiled UST’s streak in only 78 minutes. “’Hats off to my teammates who gave their all for the win today. Everyone really contributed and we needed it since UST is such a strong team,” skipper Valdez said. BOC improved to 3-1 won-lost to regain solo second place. Valdez and the Transformers bounced back from a 24-26, 21-25, 21-25 setback to Ateneo Lady Eagles-laden BaliPure on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“I can see that we are slowly developing the team chemistry we wanted,” Transformers Head Coach Sherwin Meneses said. “





The Transformers erupted with 42 attack points against UST, which was limited to 27 total won spikes.

Despite suffering their first loss in five matches,

The Tigresses remained on top of the standings despite their first loss in five games. EJ Laure and returning Cherry Rondina had eight points each for UST. In Spikers’ Turf, defending champion Cignal survived Champion Supra, 25-18, 37-35, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12, to improve to a 2-1 record.

Lorenzo Capate led Cignal with 27 points he highlighted with 25 attacks. Peter Torres and Herschel Ramos chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Edmar Bonono and Isay Marasigan delivered 11 points each and setter Vince Mangulabnan had 49 excellent sets for the winners.

Champion Supra, on the other hand, has yet to win after two outings. The loss spoiled Joven Camaganakan’s 28 hits he marked with 23 excellent receptions.