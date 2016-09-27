V-League Reinforced Conference unfurls

LAOAG boasts of a revitalized roster when it battles Philippine Coast Guard at the start on Saturday of the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After finishing fourth in their debut in the first conference, the Power Smashers acquired reigning Open Conference and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones, as well as Aiko Urdas and Jorelle Singh, who helped National University repeat as Collegiate Conference champions few weeks ago.

Soltones, who played for BaliPure in the Open Conference where she earned her first V-League MVP trophy, will be joined by her libero at San Sebastian College, Alyssa Eroa, also a former BaliPure player.

Laoag and Coast Guard take the floor at 4 p.m., while Philippine Air Force and University of Santo Tomas (UST) square off at 6 p.m. Laoag will also lean on mainstays Jema Galanza, Wenneth Eulalio, Jovelyn Prado and veteran setter Chie Saet. Alegro Carpio takes over as coach of the Power Spikers, replacing Nes Pamilar who was elevated as team manager.





Also seeing action are the Alyssa Valdez-led Bureau of Customs, Open Conference titlist Pocari Sweat, runner-up Philippine Air Force, BaliPure and University Athletic Association of the Philippines teams University of the Philippines and UST.

The Customs Transformers will be reinforced by Thai imports Kanjana Kuthaisong and Natthanicha Jaisaen. They take on the Lady Maroons—powered by Thais Sirintra Mhoobin and Paweenut Rueangrum—on Monday.