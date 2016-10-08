UST dominates beach volleyball

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) moved closer in achieving its first-ever championship double in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines beach volleyball tournament after winning the Season 79 Finals opener against traditional rival Far Eastern University (FEU) on Saturday at the Sands SM by the Bay.

Cherry Rondina and Jem Gutierrez extended the Tigresses’ unbeaten run to eight after coasting to a 21-17, 21-9 win over the Lady Tamaraws pair of Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza to take a 1-0 series lead.

UST also stayed perfect in eight men’s contests, as KR Guzman and Anthony Arbasto downed Jude Garcia and cramp-stricken Jeremiah Barrica of FEU, 21-13, 21-11, for a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three series.

The Tigresses hope to annex their fourth title with another win in Game Two at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the same Pasay venue. UST is currently tied with Adamson for the most number of women’s titles with three.





The Growling Tigers seek to secure their third crown with another victory in Game Two scheduled at 9 a.m. UST has two men’s championships behind FEU and National University’s (NU) three.

Game Three, if necessary, will be played at around midday on Sunday.

It was the first-ever women’s title round showdown between the Tigresses and the Lady Tamaraws, with the Tigers and the Tamaraws are meeting for the championship for the fifth time, but the first since 2011.

FEU earlier dethroned De La Salle’s Kim Fajardo and Tin Tiamzon, 21-17, 21-15, in a playoff for the last Finals berth. The Lady Spikers, who beat the Lady Tamaraws, 21-15, 19-21, 15-12, on Saturday to force a rubber match, finish the season in third place.

FEU overcame University of the Philippines’s twice-to-beat edge in the semifinals, as Barrica and Garcia defeated Alfred Valbuena and Wendel Miguel, 22-20, 21-18, in the first match, and 22-20, 18-21, 16-14, in the decider.