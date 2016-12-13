Use it or lose it

OF all things, it is the online magazine Slate that explains why it matters that Donald J. Trump is a TV news junkie, even if he is a Twitter addict. He gets all his news and views from TV news via cable. Obama scorned TV news and relied on expert studies only, which conduce to thought before action.

Trump relies only on his eyes and ears to get news and views. Obama read and pondered long-form analyses in the manner of great statesmen—Kennan, Bullitt, Bohlen, Harriman and Acheson, the architects of American power.

Reading made Obama one of the most powerful presidents in US history. He killed more people than any president before him excepting Truman, who committed what Goldhagen said was mass murder by nuking Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the brink of Japan’s surrender just because he could—and to show the Russians that he would if it came to that.

Obama dressed his decisions with research and thinking. That made him elegant in mind and mode of action. Trump is not elegant in those respects, but he is president.

Since he is addicted to TV news, he offers the last chance of TV news to retain its relevance. And that is true of any president anywhere.

No matter what—social-media addiction notwithstanding—it bothers a president to know that in a specific place which everyone knows is reachable by just switching on a flatscreen, there are news and views about him, as opposed to the World Wide Web, where you can find everything, so everything seems lost in the plenitude.

TV news cannot be countered by Internet; only by personal appearance in TV news or personal interviews by newspapers.

Our President’s latest outburst against the UN was justified. The nerve of a South Korean clown to rank us with African countries, where our boys in blue helmets keep the peace and save lives while he did nothing to stop the sex trafficking of Syrian children. Duterte’s rant in a public forum was provoked by an item in the mainstream news and not in social media.

However, just owning broadcast and print is not enough. You need to mind your content and presentation. At its best, TV news is stunning. It doesn’t need to explain; it just needs to show to leave a deep impression—like the short sharp BBC documentary about a Filipina vigilante.

The only thing that can compromise mainstream news is the base instinct to flatter people in power, which is what made people turn away from mainstream news.

People believe the worst of government, Duterte was the first to note. That is why he said not to take his word on anything, not take him on trust, but to let him show us what he has done. He knew we had gotten tired with talk. He would be the strong and silent type, the best for TV news: showing, not telling. Clint Eastwood in a handier version.

That said, TV news stories need to be written sharper before telling them; imagery must be better taken and edited before showing. Tightness is key, yet, tightness is the hardest to achieve. You can be so tight with the news—especially with budgets—that you get very little news across that sticks with the viewing public and decision-makers.

Every tidbit of news must be cut well and polished like a gemstone, smooth yet penetrating, like a copperhead bullet; and fair like an arrow shot in the air—who it hurts the archer doesn’t care.

Social media has been the wave of the future for 20 years now—that’s a wave long in coming to shore. Yet, it’s made no dent on the shape of the present.

Even on the Internet the respected sources of online news are online versions of mainstream reporting and analysis—AP, AFP, Reuters, BBC and CNN, The New Yorker, the New York and the LA Times.

Great Internet sites, like Huffpost, Slate and Salon.com are superb in analysis and entertainment, but not yet authoritative in telling and analyzing news.

Social media cannot weed out what’s not fit to put out and is best ignored.

Sure, teleserye are where the big money is but influence and prestige come only from putting out mainstream news.

Radio, TV and print shouldn’t lose it. But if they don’t use it well, they will.

The difference between purely online news and mainstream news is that the people telling it are real, like the risks they take in telling it are real.

When news can only be found on the Internet—and print and broadcast news are gone—social media will be random flickers of light in the darkness with everyman sitting alone, making up stories for no public, in particular, addressing really no one who cares at all.