US: No more milk and honey

A nation’s power is ultimately only as strong as its economy. No better example can be found than with the Soviet Union, which, despite its nuclear missiles and military might, crumbled into dust, as its economy was nothing more than a hollow shell.

Local and international observers have been somewhat shocked at the pivot of President Duterte away from the United States toward a more regional foreign political and economic policy, which must, of course, include China. A recent article in the Financial Times by Chandran Nair, founder of The Global Institute for Tomorrow, an independent think tank based in Hong Kong and member of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council for Sustainability, gives a different perspective.

Nair writes: “In the past 30 years, a succession of Southeast Asian leaders was supposed to represent a new direction for regional geopolitics. First, there was Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad. Then came Thailand’s Thaksin Shinawatra and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono of Indonesia. In the end, none was able to revamp the region and its relationship with the world. But Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines’s new president, may be the first Asian leader to ask the right questions about the future of the region. The larger point is that the concept of Pax Americana is outdated. The world is increasingly abandoning the view of the US as the sole [and self-appointed] protector of global peace and prosperity.”

If you look at the economic data from the US, you can see a nation losing its economic power.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings; about two-thirds are essentially living paycheck to paycheck. Approximately 35 percent of all Americans have a debt that is at least 180 days past due. The rate of homeownership is now near a 50-year low. The number of homeless people in New York City has hit a new record high. Total household debt is now at $12.3 trillion, or about $38,557 for every man, woman and child. Corporate debt has nearly doubled since the end of 2007.

Over the centuries, the financial center of the world has always moved. This is not simply the financial capital in terms of banking and investment business but the focus of global money and global money movement. A nation and region that is a pivot point for global trade often gains the title. A thousand years ago, India was the center, as trade between Europe and Asia moved through the region, which accounted for 30 percent of global economic output. Nine hundred years later, Europe held that position.

As Europe fell into chaos, the US assumed the position during the 20th “American Century”. Once again, though, the migration is moving to Asia, which will in the next decades assume the preeminent role as it did some 200 years ago. We know that Asia, led by China, is the focal point of global trade. And as the US economy tries to rebuild from its decline, Asian nations—particularly in Southeast Asia—will move ahead. In a sense, the Philippines can no longer cling to what may be a decaying economic state in the West. The nation must embrace and further its economic and political position in Asia.